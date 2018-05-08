Tuesday morning one-liners

AP

WR Austin Proehl is trying to earn a spot on the Bills.

A position-by-position look at the Dolphins defense.

Will rookie WR Braxton Berrios get early playing time for the Patriots?

The Jets added another kicker to the roster.

A positive review of Ravens QB Joe Flacco‘s handling of Lamar Jackson‘s arrival.

Bengals S Clayton Fejedelem stood up for the kickoff.

Arguing the wisdom of the Browns drafting WR Antonio Callaway.

Some find Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger‘s reaction to Mason Rudolph‘s drafting to be petty.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien expects a lot of competition for spots on the roster.

Will Marlon Mack be the top back for the Colts?

Breaking down the Jaguars offense ahead of OTAs.

Former Titans S Michael Griffin said he was “at ease” with his decision to retire from playing football.

Looking for reasons to think QB Paxton Lynch has a future with the Broncos.

Chiefs LB Dorian O'Daniel is making friends in the Kansas City barbecue community.

Chargers linebackers Uchenna Nwosu and Hayes Pullard first played together at USC.

University of Texas coach Tom Herman thinks Connor Williams will be a good fit on the Cowboys offensive line.

Which Giants players stand to benefit from schematic changes?

Finding NFL comparisons for Eagles rookie DE Josh Sweat.

Assessing DL Da'Ron Payne‘s fit in the Washington defense.

There are high hopes for DL Bilal Nichols‘ chances to help the Bears.

Will RB LeGarrette Blount hit the incentives in his Lions contract?

The Packers hope they’ve finally drafted the right punter.

Undrafted WR Chad Beebe is getting a chance with the Vikings.

QB Matt Ryan has fulfilled many of the hopes the Falcons had when they drafted him.

Signing RB C.J. Anderson made a lot of sense for the Panthers.

Looking back at the Saints’ decision to sign TE Coby Fleener in 2016.

A lot of former Buccaneers have moved into broadcasting.

T Korey Cunningham aims to be a seventh-round steal for the Cardinals.

The Rams look like they’ll have a lot of new starters on defense.

49ers rookie WR Richie James had two 100-catch seasons and two broken collarbones on his way to the NFL.

WR Demore’ea Stringfellow is back in Seattle with the Seahawks.