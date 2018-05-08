Vikings to turn off new facility lights at night after neighborhood complaints

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 8, 2018, 2:49 AM EDT
Getty Images

The new practice facility for the Minnesota Vikings has had some unintended consequences.

According to Erin Adler of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, illuminated signage on the outside of the team’s new headquarters in Eagan, Minn. had drawn complaints from the surrounding neighborhood. As a compromise, the team agreed to turn off the lights between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The lights will remain on an additional hour on nights with team events.

“We listened to the community,” said Lester Bagley, the Vikings’ executive vice president of public affairs. “We’d like to be collaborative and compromise.”

The Vikings moved into the facility in March after leaving their long-time home in Eden Prairie. “Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center / Home of the Minnesota Vikings” and a team logo were lit up on the outside of the building, which drew the ire of neighbors at night.

The change by the Vikings has seemingly alleviated any concerns from the residents.

“If I wake up in the middle of the night now I won’t see the lights,” neighbor Nancy Commerford said. “Having them compromise like this makes my day.”

It’s the second time in recent years that a new Vikings facility has had some unintended consequences.

Large windows on the outside of U.S. Bank Stadium were found to be a massive danger to bird populations in Minneapolis as they would be killed while colliding with the windows.

39 responses to “Vikings to turn off new facility lights at night after neighborhood complaints

  5. It’s pretty rare for a business, especially one that amounts to a multi-billion-dollar corporation, to cooperate and/or compromise with “the little guy” (local residents). It would appear they not only got something done, they got it done rather quickly, since it’s a brand new facility. They get a tip of the hat for that.

    Just out of curiosity, does anyone know why the residents had issues with the signage? As in, was it bright and glaring, lighting up their bedrooms at night, or was it that they just didn’t want to see it at all?

  8. I commend the Vikings for doing the neighborly thing, but the new sign looks terrific and it does not compete with the sun when illuminated. It’s at least 1/3 of a mile across O’Neill Drive, eastbound I-494, northbound I-494, and a tree line. I think sometimes people just like to complain.

    In contrast, when the new large “G” logo was installed on the southside of Lambeau Field (which can be seen from two miles,) the adjacent homeowners threw parties.

  9. Assuming the lights are really that disruptive, 11pm’s late for people who get up early. Also sounds like it’s going to be an annual thing, which sucks for neighbors who presumably didn’t know what they were getting into when they chose to buy/rent there. I’d be a little pissed.

  10. Why would they leave the lights on all night anyways? These massive businesses do stuff like that all the time and then they turn around with a pamphlet about how you can live a more “green life”. It’s so transparently crap.

  12. Everyone knows, especially Philly and GB fans, that Vikings fans are crybabies. This is just an example how petty they are.

  13. usg1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:17 am
    Everyone knows, especially Philly and GB fans, that Vikings fans are crybabies. This is just an example how petty they are.

    ***

    Petty? Or sober? You decide.

  14. minnesotablizzard says:
    May 8, 2018 at 8:48 am
    Why would they leave the lights on all night anyways? These massive businesses do stuff like that all the time and then they turn around with a pamphlet about how you can live a more “green life”. It’s so transparently crap.

    ***
    Security.

  15. 13worldchampioinships says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:26 am
    usg1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:17 am
    Everyone knows, especially Philly and GB fans, that Vikings fans are crybabies. This is just an example how petty they are.

    ***

    Petty? Or sober? You decide.

    ————————————————————-

    So being “sober” is the reason they cry a lot? LMAO, ok

  16. I live in the Eagan area, drive by it sometime at night. You wont know what in the world the people on the other side of 494 are complaining about. There’s like maybe 2 houses you might see off in the trees. I would think the traffic sound from 494 wuold be more annoying, should we not drive on that particular freeway from 11pm-6am??

  17. usg1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:17 am
    Everyone knows, especially Philly and GB fans, that Vikings fans are crybabies. This is just an example how petty they are.

    ——

    Says the guy who I’m sure was crying when poor Aaron got his collarbone broken by a legal hit.

  18. aj66shanghai says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:27 am
    If you still can’t understand white privilege, this should help.
    —————————————————————
    Some people find “racism” where it does not exist. This is proof.

  19. aj66shanghai says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:27 am

    If you still can’t understand white privilege, this should help.
    _________

    I have no idea what you could possibly be talking about. Are you suggesting that all of the neighbors are white and that this would never have happened in a “black neighborhood”? That’s a pretty racist assumption.

  20. usg1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:15 am
    13worldchampioinships says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:26 am
    usg1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:17 am
    Everyone knows, especially Philly and GB fans, that Vikings fans are crybabies. This is just an example how petty they are.

    ***

    Petty? Or sober? You decide.

    ————————————————————-

    So being “sober” is the reason they cry a lot? LMAO, ok

    ******

    Maybe, maybe not. You should try it sometime and let us know!

  21. aj66shanghai says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:27 am

    If you still can’t understand white privilege, this should help.

    /////////////

    This is an ignorant statement, I do not care what color your skin is. I usually keep the politics outta my posts before statements like this annoy the hell out of me. people’s struggles are no different than anyone else’s because of skin color. To say “white privilege” is so far out there, to me its and excuse to those who do not apply themselves and use the “white privilege” as an excuse for their lack of ambition.

    Daunte Culpepper was born IN PRISON, and succeeded in the NFL, did he say white privilege in a position mainly dominated by white men. No he did not. I know of a man at a young at age whose father committed suicide and 7 years later lost his mom to cancer all before the age of 18. How is he privileged? had a great job got laid off after 15 years and had to start all over. Again, how is he privileged?

    Are you fighting for equality , which all people have or entitlement because of the color of your skin? My folks raised me color blind and to accept all races and religions and not to judge. There’s enough on both side who make it hard for us who share the dream of all getting along. Yeah, I’m white privileged all right, in debt on a montage, student loans, car loan, etc. Privileged to me would be to have all this paid off, but I can’t stop working because millions on welfare depend upon me to get their food stamps and section 8 housing

  22. rparrott4 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:37 am
    usg1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:17 am
    Everyone knows, especially Philly and GB fans, that Vikings fans are crybabies. This is just an example how petty they are.

    ——

    Says the guy who I’m sure was crying when poor Aaron got his collarbone broken by a legal hit.

    —————————————————————

    Nope, you failed. Cry some more about me though. Throw another hail mary, maybe you will complete it this time.

  23. 13worldchampioinships says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:15 am
    usg1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:15 am
    13worldchampioinships says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:26 am
    usg1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:17 am
    Everyone knows, especially Philly and GB fans, that Vikings fans are crybabies. This is just an example how petty they are.

    ***

    Petty? Or sober? You decide.

    ————————————————————-

    So being “sober” is the reason they cry a lot? LMAO, ok

    ******

    Maybe, maybe not. You should try it sometime and let us know!

    ———————————————————

    I am sober, and haven’t cried yet. I can see all the Vikings fans crying about my comments though. Bunch of sober crying Vikings fans. LMAO

  24. aj66shanghai says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:27 am

    If you still can’t understand white privilege, this should help.
    *************
    If you still can’t understand why some of us are hesitant to believe reported acts of racism, this should help.

  25. C/O Racism, sobriety, being a “crybaby”. dead birds….wow, the list seems endless. Why cant we all just congratulate the organization, for being a good neighbor.
    That seems like the proper thing to do, and I would guess that is what the people affected by the light issue are doing.

  26. kwf484 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 7:38 am
    Light pollution is pollution. The NFL is a pollutant
    //////////////////////////////

    Nighttime signage illumination provides security and brand recognition, and with current LED technology, costs pennies on the dollar to operate compared to just ten years ago. Plus, this sign looks cool.

    They agreed to shut it down. No more issues.

  27. I think the building and signage looks awesome. Every time I drive by it i’m more impressed and they haven’t even built up the surrounding buildings that will accompany it. I also have never seen any houses near it, it’s on a highway, you’d think if you buy a house next to a highway you’d be accepting of some inconveniences, but kudos to the Vikings for compromising.

  28. It’s a nice facility and this seems like a decent resolution.

    Of course, I’m sure now the Audubon Society will now start whining that migrating birds will bonk into an undesignated above-ground facility.

  31. filthymcnasty3 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 3:26 pm
    Those lights were a constant reminder that the Vikings have never won anything

    /////////////////////////

    That’s really bad, you need to say these things out loud before putting it out for everyone to see.

  32. The attendance at the neighborhood meeting was pretty small, but the majority decided bring it up to the Vikings administration.

    The vote tally was 38 – 7… a resounding victory.

  33. usg1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    13worldchampioinships says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:15 am
    usg1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:15 am
    13worldchampioinships says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:26 am
    usg1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:17 am
    Everyone knows, especially Philly and GB fans, that Vikings fans are crybabies. This is just an example how petty they are.

    ***

    Petty? Or sober? You decide.

    ————————————————————-

    So being “sober” is the reason they cry a lot? LMAO, ok

    ******

    Maybe, maybe not. You should try it sometime and let us know!

    ———————————————————

    I am sober, and haven’t cried yet. I can see all the Vikings fans crying about my comments though. Bunch of sober crying Vikings fans. LMAO
    ******

    You’re not sober enough, otherwise you wouldn’t count two people who responded to your comments (including myself) as “all the Vikings fans”. LMAOOOOO

  34. “This is an ignorant statement, I do not care what color your skin is.” Strong start, Sir. But in the second paragraph, misfortune does not equate to lack of privilege.

    “equality, which all people (should) have”…. but definitely do not have.

    By the time you get to “but I can’t stop working because millions on welfare depend upon me to get their food stamps and section 8 housing.” you have lost me…..

    You can stop work tomorrow. Those millions on welfare will do just fine……. your personal credit seems sure to suffer. This seems like deflection, honestly. And while color-blind, not class-blind. Cheers.

  35. packertruth says:
    May 8, 2018 at 7:45 pm
    “This is an ignorant statement, I do not care what color your skin is.” Strong start, Sir. But in the second paragraph, misfortune does not equate to lack of privilege.

    “equality, which all people (should) have”…. but definitely do not have.

    By the time you get to “but I can’t stop working because millions on welfare depend upon me to get their food stamps and section 8 housing.” you have lost me…..

    You can stop work tomorrow. Those millions on welfare will do just fine……. your personal credit seems sure to suffer. This seems like deflection, honestly. And while color-blind, not class-blind. Cheers.
    ——————————————

    I can explain it since you are metaphorically challenged. We get to many takers and not enough makers we can change our name to Venezuela. Clear enough?

  36. Not for nothing the Vikings training facility was build in an a location coded for industrial development in the same location of a previous owner . Northwest Airlines. The Vikings were reasonable in their response.

    The claim that US Bank Stadium created an extinction level event for migratory birds (the claim was really made) was nothing other than an environmental pressure group making over-the-top claims to grab headlines. It has since been shown to be baseless (where no-one is actually surprised at the turn of events). Check it out.

  37. Nice to see that they are working with the neighbors on the issue. However, the people of Eagan should remember they wanted the team to move the headquarters there.

  38. Liberalsruineverything says:
    May 8, 2018 at 8:13 pm
    I can explain it since you are metaphorically challenged. We get to many takers and not enough makers we can change our name to Venezuela. Clear enough?
    //////////////////////////////////////

    The greedy fringe-dwelling takers in the top 1% are killing this country a helluva lot faster than the needy fringe-dwelling takers in the bottom 1%. The bottom is a lot easier to point at and whine about though. Get real.

  39. stellarperformance says:
    May 9, 2018 at 7:02 am
    Liberalsruineverything says:
    May 8, 2018 at 8:13 pm
    I can explain it since you are metaphorically challenged. We get to many takers and not enough makers we can change our name to Venezuela. Clear enough?
    //////////////////////////////////////

    The greedy fringe-dwelling takers in the top 1% are killing this country a helluva lot faster than the needy fringe-dwelling takers in the bottom 1%. The bottom is a lot easier to point at and whine about though. Get real.
    ———————————

    I love rich people. I’ve never been given a job by a poor person. I would like to be a rich person. That’s what makes this country great is you are able to work your butt off and make as much money as you want. In your socialist utopia you don’t get that opportunity so there no incentive to make your life or your community better. That’s why socialism fails every single time it is tried.

Leave a Reply

