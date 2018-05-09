49ers sign Mike Person

Getty Images

The 49ers have added a veteran offensive lineman to their roster after trading Trent Brown to the Patriots during the draft.

The agents for interior lineman Mike Person announced that their client has signed a contract for the 2018 season.

It’s the second time that Person has signed a contract to join the team. He entered the league as a Niners seventh-round pick in 2011, but never played in a regular season game for the team. Person got into a game with the Seahawks in 2013, played all 16 games for the Rams in 2014 and made 14 starts at center for the Falcons during the 2015 season. He spent last season with the Colts and made four starts while appearing in 12 games.

Person gives the 49ers an experienced option at center behind free agent acquisition Weston Richburg.