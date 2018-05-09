Brandon Marshall visiting Seahawks

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall is taking his first visit with a team since being released by the Giants last month.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Marshall is visiting with the Seahawks. Marshall was released by the Giants after one season with the team in a move that saved them over $5 million in cap space.

Marshall only played five games in his one year with the Giants as an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve. He caught 18 passes for 154 yards in those appearances. Marshall, who turned 34 in March, has 959 catches for 12,215 yards and 75 touchdowns for his career.

The Seahawks lost Paul Richardson in free agency this offseason, which leaves them with Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, Marcus Johnson, Amara Darboh and Tanner McEvoy at wideout.

  6. Not sure what Seattle is doing. Of course this is just a visit and nothing further should be read into the matter, but just the fact that they are ‘kicking the tires’ should make any Seahawks fan pause. Marshall has a penchant for attaching himself to a healthy host, and expending a type of poison that will slowly, but surely, inflict enough damage to ruin a season, and perhaps even fracture a team.

  7. tqaztec says:
    May 9, 2018 at 2:50 pm
    If he signs you know they are not making the playoffs
    They aren’t making it with or without him.

  8. db0324 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 2:52 pm
    Gonna be a slap in the face for Dez if this guy gets a job before him

    Marshall has had a much better career than Bryant. 7 Pro Bowls vs. 3. 7 seasons with 1,000 yards vs. 3. 2 All Pro seasons vs. 1.

  9. He’d be an upgrade over pretty boy Graham. Seahawks are getting back to being a bully. First step was waving good bye to #88 and bringing in a new #88. Dissly all day everyday.

  10. Why the Visit? Not sure Seahawks would offer much for him, but his passed position play is what they need to add, so perhaps they want to see what he has left in the tank. I suspect that he isn’t given, much less accepts an offer. If he does end up with he team, I hope it is a one year prove it type deal.

  11. sportoficionado says:
    May 9, 2018 at 2:59 pm
    Yeah he struggled early in his career with mental illness, but for several years now Marshall has been a well-liked guy with the Bears, Jets and Giants.
    Yeah he struggled early in his career with mental illness, but for several years now Marshall has been a well-liked guy with the Bears, Jets and Giants.

  13. wouldn’t hurt to have a bigger possession receiver if the price is right. if he goes through a camp and is still better than the young guys who want the snaps – i’m fine with trying it out. two years ago he went for 109/1502 yds/ 14 tds.

  14. I’m not sure he’s done. Of course all the opinions from the living room don’t count for much, but it wouldn’t surprise me if a good quarterback in an aggressive passing attack work just what he needed. I will study fit in with the Raiders never shied away from odd personalities but I don’t think that’ll fly with Gruden there

  15. niners816 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 2:50 pm
    Marshall, you’re too good for that scrub team.

    How would you describe a team that is lower than a “scrub team”??
    (asking for a friend in Santa Clara)

  17. Brandon Marshall has never been to a single playoff game. That might be an omen for the Seahawks. Cut him already. He’s one person who loves the sound of his own voice. When he’s on a team, he will run his mouth and ruins the locker room, just like how he did to my Bears.

  20. Niner fans think they can show their faces again. So cute. Garoppolo is a fraud. Seven touchdowns to FIVE interceptions! And you just gave him a huge contract! Can’t wait to watch that dumpsterfire in Frisco keep on burning.

