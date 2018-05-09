Brandon Marshall visiting Seahawks

Getty Images

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall is taking his first visit with a team since being released by the Giants last month.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Marshall is visiting with the Seahawks. Marshall was released by the Giants after one season with the team in a move that saved them over $5 million in cap space.

Marshall only played five games in his one year with the Giants as an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve. He caught 18 passes for 154 yards in those appearances. Marshall, who turned 34 in March, has 959 catches for 12,215 yards and 75 touchdowns for his career.

The Seahawks lost Paul Richardson in free agency this offseason, which leaves them with Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, Marcus Johnson, Amara Darboh and Tanner McEvoy at wideout.