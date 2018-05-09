Broncos veterans fine with passing their knowledge to younger teammates

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 9, 2018, 12:46 AM EDT
The reality of life in the NFL as a veteran player is that there is always a younger player that is trying to take your job.

But if you want to have success as a team, players must learn how to coexist and find a way to maximize their talents collectively even if it may come at the expense of a player’s personal job security. However, the Denver Broncos seem far more open to working with and teaching their younger counterparts than Ben Roethlisberger is with his new rookie backup Mason Rudolph.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Athletic, Darian Stewart, Chris Harris, Von Miller, Emmanuel Sanders and others have made a point of working with their fellow teammates in effort to bring them along as quickly as possible.

I’m going to teach those guys everything that I know. That’s my job,” Sanders said. “You see a lot of these cats, when they get up in age, they kind of shy away from the rookies. I will never, ever be that type of receiver that says, ‘No, I’m not going to teach this guy.’ I’m going to teach you everything that I can possibly do.

Harris has organized offseason workouts in Texas for the defensive backs. Miller will hold another “pass-rush summit” this offseason.

The Broncos lost some of that cohesion between its veterans and younger players last season, per Jhabvala, with in-fighting and resentment between the two groups. The hope is they can recapture the formula that helped lead them to a Super Bowl title three years ago.

“If you want to win, you’re going to help your young guys,” Stewart said. “That’s how I look at it. I’m always willing to help any way I can with those guys and give them any information I can. It doesn’t do me any good holding anything back because we won’t get better as a team. I think me helping them as much as I can, as well as the coaches, that’s going to make us that much better.”

4 responses to “Broncos veterans fine with passing their knowledge to younger teammates

  1. There is what you so say to the media and what is reality. Talk to someone in the NFL off the record and they will tell you they want to keep their job as long as they can and every one else be damned. If they said what they really thought the media would go nuts. The NFL locker room isn’t a bunch of friends all getting along. They guys all have an edge and carry it around with them. They are most competitive guys you will ever meet. You think they will train someone to take their job yet go through the rigors of training? Get real.

    Coaches coach and player play. If you expect your players to coach up your players you have already failed your team. That is why you have like 25 coaches on those sidelines. If you want to learn from a vet you better just learn by his example.

    This is another reason why the Pats are so successful. They teach doing your job and not to worry about anything else. That resonates with players who just want to do their job and get paid and it is closer to reality in professional sports.

  2. The Bronco veterans are extremely naive, gullible, and foolish to extend helping hands to rookies.
    Those rookies are looking to rip those jobs away from the starters. The best way to help a rookie is to force him to learn on his own. Bret Favre didn’t help Aaron Rodgers and he turned out OK.
    When the Bronco starters find themselves on the waiver wire they’ll regret their decision to help the rooks.

  3. This report would never have been written if Big Ben didn’t say he won’t help the newly drafted rookie QB. For the last couple of years or as far as I remember, asking veteran football players if they will help train the incoming rookies has not been typically offseason information that football fans are wondering about.

