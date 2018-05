AP

The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with Pennsylvania receiver Justin Watson on a four-year contract, Jeanna Laine of ESPN reports.

The Bucs made Watson a fifth-round pick, the No. 144 overall selection.

He is the first of the team’s eight draft choices to sign.

Watson caught 286 passes for 3,777 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career. He is Penn’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and all-purpose yards.