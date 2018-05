Getty Images

The Cardinals cut a pair of players Wednesday to make room for the new class of rookies.

The team announced the release of safety Harlan Miller and defensive tackle Peli Anau.

Miller, their sixth-rounder in 2016, played in seven games and had an interception in the 2016 finale. Anau was on the practice squad last year.

The Cardinals agreed to deals with 24 undrafted rookies, and when they roll into town for minicamp this week, the team needed two roster spots to accommodate them.