Cardinals sign Derrick Coleman

Getty Images

Derrick Coleman has found a new NFL home in Arizona.

Coleman has agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

New Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy hasn’t always had a place for fullbacks on his roster, so Coleman’s playing time on offense may be limited. Last year McCoy was the offensive coordinator in Denver, and the Broncos used fullbacks on about 15 percent of offensive snaps. Coleman will likely need to show he can contribute on special teams to make the roster.

Coleman spent last year with the Falcons after previously spending four seasons with the Seahawks. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in Minnesota, but he never made the Vikings’ regular-season roster.