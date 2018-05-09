Chiefs rearrange personnel department

Getty Images

The Chiefs announced a series of changes to their personnel department on Wednesday.

They have promoted seven members of the department and hired two people from outside the organization. One is Mike Bradway, who spent the last 10 years with the Eagles and was most recently their assistant director of college scouting. He will be the assistant director of player personnel with the Chiefs and Greg Castillo, who previously worked for the Saints and spent offseason time on the Chiefs roster in 2013, is the college scouting coordinator.

“Mike and Greg will be great additions to our staff,” General Manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “I have a lot of familiarity with Mike from our time together in Philadelphia. He’s got a great football mind and is a talented evaluator. Greg’s work ethic and attitude give him a really high ceiling in this profession and he’ll be an asset to our department moving forward. Both of these guys will fit in seamlessly to our staff.”

The Chiefs also named Mike Borgonzi as their director of football operations and Chris Shea as football operations counsel/personnel executive. Ryan Poles has been promoted to assistant director of player personnel with Ryne Nutt moving up to director of college scouting and Trey Koziol, Jason Lamb and Rob Francois taking on new scouting roles for the club.