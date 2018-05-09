Colts add Austin Howard to offensive line mix

Getty Images

The Colts know whenever Andrew Luck takes the field again, he needs to be better protected.

So they continue to add lineman.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Colts have signed veteran tackle Austin Howard.

The 31-year-old Howard was most recently with the Ravens, but has been with the Raiders, Jets, and Eagles. He has started at least 10 games in each of the last six seasons.

The Colts used the sixth pick in the draft on Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, and a second-rounder on Auburn guard Braden Smith.