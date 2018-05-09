Colts add Austin Howard to offensive line mix

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
The Colts know whenever Andrew Luck takes the field again, he needs to be better protected.

So they continue to add lineman.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Colts have signed veteran tackle Austin Howard.

The 31-year-old Howard was most recently with the Ravens, but has been with the Raiders, Jets, and Eagles. He has started at least 10 games in each of the last six seasons.

The Colts used the sixth pick in the draft on Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, and a second-rounder on Auburn guard Braden Smith.

  1. No worries. You won’t need to protect Luck. He’s never playing again. If I’m wrong and he does he’ll be pedestrian at best. The Colts mishandled this badly and the franchise and its fans will be paying for a long time.

  2. Great person. Ok player. Not a stud difference maker, but certainly serviceable.
    Just not worth the price he wanted in Baltimore who was up against the cap with more pressing needs.

    Very quietly the Colts had a competent, logical draft. They got G Quinton Nelson and three of the Jets second rounders for pick #3. Adding Nelson and Braden Smith to C Ryan Kelly makes a great interior trio for years to come.
  4. Doug Swanson says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:41 pm
    I tend to agree with you. But they still need to get that protection happening. If they do him well with players that can protect him and support him Brisette can step in strong to fill those shoes. I think if Indy gives him a chance they will be pleasantly surprised just how strong, he could make them a contender. I live in Foxboro so I was watching Brisette in the camps and he is the real deal. I think Indy came out way ahead of the Patriots on that trade.

  5. He was a pretty decent RT in Baltimore. Certainly a better option than James Hurst. Hopefully he does well for the Colts.

  6. He did fine in Baltimore. Will be fine elsewhere.

    Love the picture. Looks like he could eat that ref for a snack.

  7. The Colts are now looking for protection for Andrew Luck ? Sort of like locking the barn door after the horses have already gotten away. Incredible team management.

