Cowboys are prepared to pay Dak Prescott what “he deserves”

The Cowboys have the best bargain in football this season, paying Dak Prescott only a $630,000 base salary. Prescott’s per year average of $680,000 ranks only 74th among NFL quarterbacks. Seventy-fourth?!

Prescott surely makes more in his off-the-field deals.

The Cowboys, though, know what is coming. As a fourth-round pick in 2016, Prescott is eligible for new deal after this season.

And he will get one.

Jerry Jones already promised an “extraordinary contract” for Prescott, and the record five-year, $150 million deal Matt Ryan signed last week only ups the ante.

“Yeah, you know at that position, it kind of is what it is,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday at the team’s annual golf tournament. “You kind of, when the time comes, [expect to pay him]. I know Dak is going to have a good year this year. I hope it’s up there. It’s going to be as he deserves. He was a fourth-round pick. No one deserves to get paid fairly more than he does. We all see what some of the other guys are who aren’t Aaron Rodgers, who aren’t Matt Ryan [are getting paid]. He’s going to do well. We certainly know that’s going to happen. We’ve got that planned in our budgeting for the salary cap.

“I just want Dak to go out and be MVP this year of the NFL. That’s what I want. Then, we’ll deal with that.”