Cowboys are prepared to pay Dak Prescott what “he deserves”

Posted by Charean Williams on May 9, 2018, 3:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys have the best bargain in football this season, paying Dak Prescott only a $630,000 base salary. Prescott’s per year average of $680,000 ranks only 74th among NFL quarterbacks. Seventy-fourth?!

Prescott surely makes more in his off-the-field deals.

The Cowboys, though, know what is coming. As a fourth-round pick in 2016, Prescott is eligible for new deal after this season.

And he will get one.

Jerry Jones already promised an “extraordinary contract” for Prescott, and the record five-year, $150 million deal Matt Ryan signed last week only ups the ante.

“Yeah, you know at that position, it kind of is what it is,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday at the team’s annual golf tournament. “You kind of, when the time comes, [expect to pay him]. I know Dak is going to have a good year this year. I hope it’s up there. It’s going to be as he deserves. He was a fourth-round pick. No one deserves to get paid fairly more than he does. We all see what some of the other guys are who aren’t Aaron Rodgers, who aren’t Matt Ryan [are getting paid]. He’s going to do well. We certainly know that’s going to happen. We’ve got that planned in our budgeting for the salary cap.

“I just want Dak to go out and be MVP this year of the NFL. That’s what I want. Then, we’ll deal with that.”

Permalink 59 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

59 responses to “Cowboys are prepared to pay Dak Prescott what “he deserves”

  1. The market for QBs has gone coo coo for coco puffs. Santa Clara opened up the flood gates. Prescott has won more games than Jimmy G…pay him…I guess 🤷🏻‍♂️

  6. So you figure out what the 20-25th best QBs in the league are getting and you pay him that. Easy.

  7. Hmm,lets see. No playoff wins, regressed from his first season. Makes basic reads, and seems average at best. Dont think i would be giving him matt ryan cash…think twice about that move Jerr

  10. He still has a long way to go before earning that type of money. Remember, he couldn’t win without Zeke, until he can prove that he can the big money talk should be put on hold.

  13. Sure…with dead cap money to Romo and Dez this year and who knows who will be cut next year.

  18. Personally I’d get whatever I can get for him in a trade as although he’s a starting QB, I would list him somewhere in the early to mid twenties at best. Cowboys can do much better.

  19. Let’s be honest… At some point in our lives, we’ve golfed, had a few too many beers and said stupid stuff,of course we weren’t running a billion dollar corporation.

  20. One thing is for sure, the Cowboys are NOT very good at managing the salary cap. PERIOD. They have let enough of the playmakers walk that together could have won the Super Bowl-and yet they had a 4th round rookie deal QB at the time. smh.
    somebody please help these NFL execs correct the overpayment QB thing. Bill Bellichick;s job just gets easier and easier the more they say such stuff. HAVE YOU EVER HEARD BILL TALK LIKE THIS?

  22. Dak is a good QB, but he isn’t great. He is certainly no Aaron Rodgers. Unless Dak can prove to consistently carry a team with a bottom five defense and no running game, he should not be compensated anywhere near Aaron Rodgers.

  23. “Find out what that American Hero Nick Foles is getting paid and give Dak half that!”- ‘Ol Jerrah Jones.

  25. At this point he is Blake Bortles. Had a great rookie season but was significantly worse his second season. It all comes down to how this coming season goes.

  26. Newsflash!

    Romo SUCKED as a playoff QB, and he had a good running game, decent wide receivers and one of the best OLs in the league;

    don’t blame Dak for last season when his RBs could only gain a cloud of dust putting him in constant third-and-longs throwing to a should’ve been retired TE and a supposed No.1 WR who couldn’t get open if he farted on a cornerback covering him;

    if Jerry thinks just giving the ball to Elliot behind a very good OL will win him a championship, Dak should hold out and call his bluff;

    $650K for a quarterback clearly better than a third of the starters in the league?

    seriously?

  28. How much does a QB who doesn’t throw deep and is only as good as the running game makes him out to be deserve?

    ask Jacksonville, Denver, cleveland and the Jets;

  29. What’s the going rate for a quarterback who plays his best ball handing off to the runningback?

  31. Dakota Prescott first two year stats
    QBR: 95.5
    Yards: 6,991
    CMP%: 65.2
    TDs: 45
    INTs: 17

    Russell Wilson first two year stats
    QBR: 100.6
    Yards: 6,475
    CMP%: 63.6
    TDs: 52
    INTS: 19

    Keep in mind that Dak’s left tackles once allowed 6 sacks in one game, 4 INTs clanked off WRs hands (3 turned into pick 6s), Dez couldn’t catch, Zeke was out for 6 games and Jerry Jones is the owner. Nevermind that he had the team in playoff contention all the way into Week 16.

    But yeah, Dak’s a bust.

  32. It’s all up to Dak now. Too bad he’s got an unimaginative, inflexible OC but it’s still up to Dak with the hot reads. I wish him all the best.

  34. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:
    May 9, 2018 at 4:30 pm
    He certainly should be nowhere near 20mil/year.

    —————

    By the time he is up that will be about what an average starter gets.

  35. I can see this shaking down much like Cousins. I like Dak but he showed last year that it might have been the talent around him more than him that carried the team in 2017. I can see them giving him the franchise tag a year or two before giving him a long term deal. These later round QBs without the 5th year option that show promise will probably get this treatment a lot in the future.

  37. To be fair to Dak it is his third year. No judgement yet, but also no needs to fulfill more obligations, prior to any conversation of ‘what deserved’ is to be determined. I have high hopes for him and he has thrown 75 td v 14 int, thus far in his young career, but more than statistics, he’s got to show that be can lead this team and become perinial participants in the playoffs.

  41. Promising a guy an “extraordinary contract” seems like an awful negotiating strategy. Realistically, if Dak plays like he did as a rookie he’ll be in line for some big bucks. But if he looks like he did last year–or regresses further–there’s an argument to be made he wouldn’t be worth re-signing.

  42. Dak should without a doubt get Aaron Rodgers money. In 2017 he threw for more than 1600 yards than Rodgers and 6 more TDS than Rodgers.

  43. The misinformation by others’ posts is interesting. First, this wasn’t Jerry talking. It was Stephen and it makes one wonder if the commentators even read the article. What he (Stephen) is suggesting is that he hopes Dak plays extremely well and earns a crazy contract because if he earns a crazy contract that means he’s played very well and given success to the team…I really need someone to explain how that kind of talk is incompetent or ridiculous. Second, the Cowboys are actually good at manipulating the cap, when it seems like they are going to fall over they restructure deals to accomplish whatever they want. Oh, and by the way, they are projected to be in top five cap shape next year. That certainly doesn’t sound like a team that mismanages their cap. I know my Cowboys have problems and aren’t perfect, but goodness-gracious lets at least get halfway to the truth here because if the Cowboys don’t pay Dak you can bet the farm that there will be over a half a dozen teams lined up to give him a chance with their organization.

  46. There is no way the Cowboys can pay Dak what he is worth.

    There are minimum salaries that must be offered, and you can’t go below that even if the guy deserves it.

  47. I’m on the outside looking in and whenever I watched the Cowboys the past two years there was a considerable difference in playing. Dak stormed onto the scene behind one of the best offensive lines, best rookie running backs, and a middle of the pack wide receiving corps. That was a recipe for any unknown quarterback to come in and have success in a rookie season. There wasn’t a lot of tendencies for defenses to game plan around. Fast forward to his second year, no Zeke, and now Dak has to make plays. Right now, anyone could name 15+ quarterbacks that are more fundamental than Dak. If he is the quarterback of the future, the Cowboys better make sure there is a solid team, missing Witten now will be a huge hit for a QB’s main outlet. 2018 Prediction 3100 yards, 23 tds-19 ints.

  48. flviking says:

    May 9, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Dak should without a doubt get Aaron Rodgers money. In 2017 he threw for more than 1600 yards than Rodgers and 6 more TDS than Rodgers.

    You do know that Aaron Rodgers was out for most of the year, correct…?

  49. barelylegal18 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 5:07 pm
    flviking says:

    May 9, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Dak should without a doubt get Aaron Rodgers money. In 2017 he threw for more than 1600 yards than Rodgers and 6 more TDS than Rodgers.

    You do know that Aaron Rodgers was out for most of the year, correct…?

    /////////////////////////////////

    R-E-L-A-X. S-A-R-C-A-S-M

  52. I think he is good and deserves to be paid. He has the ‘skins number (I’m a ‘skins fan) but he doesn’t scare me like Wentz, for example. Wentz really scares me because we had pinned and sacked a few times only to have him somehow escape and throw a perfect strike. It is like what the heck! I don’t know how he does it. That scares me a little more but even so the Cowboys should lock Dak up. He’s good and a problem for their competitors so think he is a good fit and a perennial problem for the NFC east.

  54. thefappingbearcutler says:
    May 9, 2018 at 4:06 pm
    Dak is a fraud and we all know it. He can prove us wrong but I highly doubt he will

    ————-

    The kid’s been proving idiots wrong for a long time.

    I don’t get the Dak hate. Is it a Cowboy thing? Or…

  56. For every Td you pay him for deduct the same for every pick 6 he throws. You will end up only,paying him 60% of his salary

  57. Coupon Email says:
    May 9, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    But yeah, Dak’s a bust.
    —————————
    50% of the players drafted in the 4th round are out of the league in 3 years. Can you even be considered a bust when you were a 4th round pick?

  58. Based on his actual play as a “professional” QB, he should be forced to give the Cowpies back half of what they already paid him. He is not a real QB – he is a running back first and then thinks about passing. And he is horrible against a pass rush. He is really impotent on passing touchdowns.

  59. Watching him play for two years now he’s very good and with his all pro running back he’s a winner. So what the ringing back makes him better. That’s what it’s all about. He’s better than Washington’s or New York’s QB. I expect Dallas to be very good this year except for their HC who cannot stop clapping and chewing gum. Eagle fan.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!