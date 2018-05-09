Cowboys expect Ezekiel Elliott more “focused” in 2018, post-suspension

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott fought the law, and the law won. The Cowboys lost.

The star running back’s legal battle with the NFL lasted until the middle of November. He ultimately served the six-game suspension, with the Cowboys going 3-3 without him. Dallas finished 9-7, just missing the postseason.

But the eight games Elliott played before that were affected by the threat of the suspension, and his return was affected by six weeks off the field.

That’s why Jerry Jones expects a return to form by Elliott in 2018.

“I think that not having to address that mentally and physically, not having to think about not only the interruption of the potential suspension and the suspension but just the physical interruption, the physical aspect of that [should help Elliott],” the Cowboys owner said. “But from the standpoint of mentally, there is no question, I’m 100 percent sure, to not have that on your mind, to not have the ambiguity of not knowing timelines, those kinds of things, there’s no doubt in my mind it will make a significant difference in how he can focus, how he can focus not only on the next practice but the next game and the entire season. So yes, I think that I give him a big arrow [up] as to what his performance might be without the overhang of the issue he faced last year.”

Elliott averaged 4.1 yards per carry and 97.9 yards per game in the eight games he played before his suspension. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry and 100 yards per game in the two games he played in his return.

In leading the league in rushing in 2016, Elliott averaged 5.1 yards per carry and 108.7 yards per game. Of course, the Cowboys also had a better offensive line in 2016, and they believe they have helped that unit with the selection of Connor Williams in the second round. Williams, a left tackle at Texas, will play left guard with the Cowboys.