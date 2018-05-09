Cowboys remain in search of safety help

Posted by Charean Williams on May 9, 2018, 5:25 PM EDT
The Cowboys didn’t address free safety in the draft, and after talking to the Seahawks about a trade for Earl Thomas, Dallas found the price too high.

That doesn’t mean the Cowboys wouldn’t call the Seahawks to renew trade talks about Thomas.

The Cowboys definitely remain in search of safety help.

The Cowboys moved free safety Byron Jones to cornerback this offseason. Chidobe Awuzie, whom they drafted in the second round last year with the idea of playing him at safety, remains at cornerback after making six starts there as a rookie.

That leaves Xavier Woods as the starter at free safety . . . and the Cowboys looking for additional help.

“Absolutely. I mean, we don’t ever quit looking in terms of player acquisition,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “One of the things that is unique is, when you have players with versatility, it probably makes you feel a little better. We’ve talked about Byron and Chidobe. We certainly want them honed in on what we want them to do this year. But at the same time, if we saw the right fit — whether at the free safety position or the strong safety position, because we know Jeff [Heath] has flexibility, as well — we’ll certainly look at that. But for the most part, when we look back on this offseason in terms of the free agency aspect of it, in terms of the draft aspect of it, we feel really good about what we were able to get done. You pointed it out, free safety, if the right spot were there would we have done something, absolutely. But it just didn’t work out that way and we certainly didn’t want to push the issue. We had to make a few tough decisions on whether to go with another need or the free safety need. But we feel like, overall, we’re very comfortable and confident where we are. But there’s still a lot of work to do between now and the start of the season.

“We’ve got some really good football players on this team. I think the competition levels will be high, and who knows — at the end of training camp, if you’re real strong in a particular area, you might could do something along those lines, as well, in terms of trading a player for a player. We certainly are confident in where we are, but we know we certainly have a lot of work to do.”

