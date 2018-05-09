Derrick Johnson on joining Raiders: Jon Gruden was a big pull

Getty Images

Linebacker Derrick Johnson officially became a member of the Raiders this week and he held a conference call with reporters on Wednesday to discuss the move.

Johnson was released after 13 seasons with the Chiefs and said that he heard from several teams about joining them for the 2018 season. He said Oakland wound up being the choice because of their head coach and because he felt Oakland had the best ideas for using a player who feels he has “a lot left in the tank.”

“Oakland was the best opportunity. Jon Gruden was a big pull,” Johnson said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “Me coming here and visiting and talking to the coaching staff, it just went off well. Oakland had the best plan for me at my age that I’m at now.”

Johnson didn’t disclose specifics of the plan the Raiders pitched to him, but he did say that he likes defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s scheme because it “is built for linebackers to make plays.” In addition to Johnson, the Raiders brought in Tahir Whitehead, Emmanuel Lamur and Kyle Wilbur to make those plays and the coming months will determine how often each of them is on the field to make them.