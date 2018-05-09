Donald Penn not charged in domestic violence case

Getty Images

Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn will not be charged after police conducted a domestic violence investigation.

The L.A. City Attorney’s Office told TMZ it will not move forward with charges against Penn.

“The office rejected this case because of lack of corroboration, and on the ground that there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction on the domestic violence matter,” a spokesperson said.

Police were called to Penn’s house and told that he slapped his wife’s butt, poured a drink on her head and grabbed her by the wrist as the two had an argument. Penn and his wife both said later that there was no physical altercation.

It is still possible that Penn could face league discipline, as the NFL typically conducts its own investigations and has the authority to suspend players even if no charges are filed.