Eagles get all their draft picks under contract

The Eagles only had five draft picks this year, which made it easy for them to wrap up the contract signing process quickly.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed all five of those picks. They are the first team in the league to have their entire draft class under contract.

Philadelphia’s draft class is made up of second-round tight end Dallas Goedert, fourth-round cornerback Avonte Maddox, fourth-round defensive end Josh Sweat, sixth-round tackle Matt Pryor and seventh-round tackle Jordan Mailata.

Goedert was a prolific receiver at South Dakota State and figures to compete for a similar role alongside Zach Ertz in the Eagles offense. Maddox had a lot of starting experience at Pitt, which should help an Eagles team working to replace Patrick Robinson, and Sweat showed pass rushing potential at Florida State that likely would have led him to get picked earlier if not for knee concerns. Pryor and Mailata, who is making the move from rugby, will try for reserve or developmental roles.