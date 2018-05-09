Eagles get all their draft picks under contract

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
The Eagles only had five draft picks this year, which made it easy for them to wrap up the contract signing process quickly.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed all five of those picks. They are the first team in the league to have their entire draft class under contract.

Philadelphia’s draft class is made up of second-round tight end Dallas Goedert, fourth-round cornerback Avonte Maddox, fourth-round defensive end Josh Sweat, sixth-round tackle Matt Pryor and seventh-round tackle Jordan Mailata.

Goedert was a prolific receiver at South Dakota State and figures to compete for a similar role alongside Zach Ertz in the Eagles offense. Maddox had a lot of starting experience at Pitt, which should help an Eagles team working to replace Patrick Robinson, and Sweat showed pass rushing potential at Florida State that likely would have led him to get picked earlier if not for knee concerns. Pryor and Mailata, who is making the move from rugby, will try for reserve or developmental roles.

  2. I really thought the Australian Rugby player was gonna hold out for more !

  3. Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox,Josh Sweat, Matt Pryor and Jordan Mailata? Can anyone actually say they’ve ever heard of any of these players prior to the draft? With the way rookie salaries are scaled to draft position there isn’t much to signing picks–no leverage for the incoming players. The expediency of these transaction, however, and the projected career paths of these picks leads me to believe that they just got all of them done on the same day, during their respective lunch breaks at home depot.

  5. Philadelphia is the model of the NFL. Every player would love to play for the birds. Great Owner, great gm, great coach, and a perfect city. Not like that cesspool just south of Philly. Washington is filthy with a terrible owner and a arena football coach.

  6. Sportoficionado: “Can anyone actually say they’ve ever heard of any of these players prior to the draft?”

    Can most people actually say they’ve ever heard of any draft pick ever, aside from a few top QB prospects? If you follow college ball and draft prospects closely, good for you. But most of us don’t and no one truly knows how a draftee will pan out until a few years later. So go ahead and pretend you know what will happen…you don’t.

  7. I have never heard Philadelphia described as the perfect city, far from it. How about city of brotherly danger.

