Eagles sign Matt Jones after running back audition

Getty Images

The Eagles are reasonably deep in the offensive backfield, but they added some help there Wednesday.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Eagles are signing former Colts running back Matt Jones after a workout.

Jones was cut by the Colts after the draft. The former third-round pick by Washington had his best season in 2016, when he had 99 carries for 460 yards and three touchdowns, with a pair of 100-yard games.

The Eagles are bringing back running backs Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement, and just re-signed Darren Sproles for another year.

They also had former Ravens running back Terrance West in for a workout.