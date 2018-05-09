Eagles sign Matt Jones after running back audition

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
The Eagles are reasonably deep in the offensive backfield, but they added some help there Wednesday.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Eagles are signing former Colts running back Matt Jones after a workout.

Jones was cut by the Colts after the draft. The former third-round pick by Washington had his best season in 2016, when he had 99 carries for 460 yards and three touchdowns, with a pair of 100-yard games.

The Eagles are bringing back running backs Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement, and just re-signed Darren Sproles for another year.

They also had former Ravens running back Terrance West in for a workout.

18 responses to “Eagles sign Matt Jones after running back audition

  1. A very promising, but frustrating back. As a Redskins fan, I watched nearly all of his Redskins snaps. He is physically gifted—powerful and fast for his size, but he plays too slow. He runs hesitant and tries to bounce runs outside too often—it almost looks like he’s trying to be a scat back, but his strength SHOULD be north and south running. Not to mention the fumbling, which was a problem, and cost the Redskins a game or two.

  2. Who ???
    Sproles is DONE
    JaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaAayiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii too old !!!
    Corey Clement ,,can only use him when up by 20!
    Terrance West ,,whoooooo ?

    TOUCHDOWNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN SAQUON BARKLEY !!!!!!!!!!!!

  3. Players with dreadlocks seem to thrive with the Eagles.

    Jay Ajayi. LeGarrette Blount, Ronald Darby were all added before last season; and did well.

    We drafted Maddox and Sweat, both with dreads; and now add Jones.

    Its a thing.

  4. He showed flashes with the Redskins, but he ran too upright which was the reason for his fumbling problem. If he actually fixes that, he could become a solid back.

    It’ll be interesting to see how he does in his two upcoming matches with the ‘Skins this year; I obviously hope he doesn’t learn from his prior mistakes, but she shall see soon enough.

  9. Defending champs..I know giants fans stopping watching football early last season

  11. This guy ran hard in an offense that basically ONLY blocked for the passing game with Cousins under center and the scheme they ran. No running back thrived there. But the potential is tremendous as this kid is a hard runner. Used properly with the Eagles, ouch! I hope he does well. I always liked Matt.

  13. @elmerbrownelmerbrown says:

    Are the iggles in a rebuilding mode with these pick ups?
    ===========================================================
    Just trying to win the Super Bowl like 20 other teams.

  14. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    May 9, 2018 at 12:06 pm
    Are the iggles in a rebuilding mode with these pick ups ?

    No, they’re just not resting on their laurels like the Giants.

  17. elmerbrown, your QB is a has been, your defense is garbage, and your WR corps is divas and soft players. Enjoy your 6-10 season. But yeah, Barkley will be at least fun to watch…

