Falcons sign four draft picks

The Falcons have signed two-thirds of their draft class in one fell swoop.

The team announced the signings of four of their six picks, with second-round cornerback Isaiah Oliver, fourth-round running back Ito Smith and sixth-round wide receiver Russell Gage and safety Foyesade Oluokun.

Oliver was considered a possible first-round pick by many, and gives the Falcons a good-sized corner (6-foot-1, 201 pounds) who should contribute early.

The signings leave just first-rounder Calvin Ridley and third-rounder Deadrin Senat left to sign.