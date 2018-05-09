Former Colts first-rounder Anthony Gonzalez wins primary

Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez is one step closer to Congress.

According to Sabrina Eaton of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Gonzalez defeated two other Republican candidates in yesterday’s primary for Ohio’s 16th Congressional district. He garnered 53 percent of the vote to beat Ohio state senator Christina Hagan and physician Michael Grusenmeyer for a slot in the race for Rep. Jim Renacci’s seat.

“Our goal has been to authentically represent our shared values while articulating our vision for the future of Northeast Ohio and our great country,” Gonzalez said in a statement after his win. “As we look forward to the November election and a new challenge, we will continue to double down on this same strategy.”

Gonzalez, a former Ohio State standout who was the Colts’ first-round pick in 2007, saw his playing career cut short by injuries. He played in just 40 games over five seasons.

He’ll face Democratic challenger Susan Moran Palmer in the fall, after she won a six-way primary.