Graham Glasgow ready to play anywhere Lions want

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Lions used their first-round pick on Frank Ragnow, who played both center and guard during his time at the University of Arkansas and that makes him similar to their most dependable offensive lineman from last season.

Graham Glasgow has started games at left guard and center in each of his first two seasons and is coming off a season that saw him play every offensive snap for Detroit. Where he’ll be in 2018 will be decided over OTAs, minicamp, training camp and the preseason, but Glasgow says he’ll be happy because he just considers himself an “interior offensive lineman.”

“I’ll be left guard, I’ll play center, I’ll play whatever they ask me to do,” Glasgow said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I just want to be able to help the team and make sure whatever position that is that I’ll be able to do it.”

Glasgow’s versatility proved useful to the Lions the last two seasons while former center Travis Swanson dealt with injuries. It would be even better if he could stay put at one spot while Ragnow does the same to give Detroit consistency from start to finish in 2018.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Graham Glasgow ready to play anywhere Lions want

  1. Love the draft pick of Ragnow. This pushes Glasgow into his more natural spot of LG, or rookie Crosby may make a push for LG. GM Bob Quinn has had a plan and stuck to it. Building the o-line. On paper it may be the best line in 20 years. As Lions fans, we know to well out quickly this can all change. Building the O-line makes the Lions less predictable on Offense.

  2. The Lions have had a defensive minded coach failing them as Head Coach for the past decade, nothing will change. Not everyone gets a coach like Zimmer. The Lions are going to have their work cut out for them, too bad they couldn’t get an offensive minded coach with a guy like Stafford, who isn’t very good under pressure.

  3. Uh, Caldwell was an offensive coach. Stafford was sacked 47 times and hit countless others with no running game at all whatsoever. And yet still performed to a top 6 or 7 level at worst. Typical of Vikings fan… clueless.

  4. Bengals fan, cannot stress how jealous I am of the lions for taking Ragnow one pick before us. I really think he Is one of the most underrated draft picks in this years class and without a doubt the best center. Detroit God a real good player.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!