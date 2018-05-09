Ichiro Suzuki has no idea who Tom Brady is

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
Getty Images

In the world of football, there’s not a bigger name than Tom Brady.

But it’s a big world, which contains other sports.

In a profile of retiring baseball icon Ichiro Suzuki, Peter Gammons of The Athletic revealed an anecdote which probably seems outrageous to those enmeshed in the happenings of the NFL or pop culture, but which speaks to the laser-focus of the 44-year-old baseball star.

The Japanese-born Suzuki was reading his text messages one morning during spring training in 2017, when he told his coaches about one in particular which seemed to puzzle him. Some guy had heard about his elaborate stretching routine, and wanted to meet with him to discuss it. The guy said he got Ichiro’s number from Alex Rodriguez, which should have established his bona fides for another international baseball celebrity.

When one of his coaches asked the guy’s name, Ichiro replied: “Some guy named Tom Brady. Who the f— is Tom Brady?

As deadpan responses go, it ranks up there with Bill Belichick’s description of Brady’s playoff thumb injury, when he said: “But, we’re not talking about open-heart surgery here.”

And even though he’s hanging up his cleats for the rest of the season, 31 other teams in the NFL now have a new favorite baseball player.

96 responses to “Ichiro Suzuki has no idea who Tom Brady is

  2. “Who the f is Tom Brady” Ichiro asked?…..the guy who smashes perfectly good cell phones was the reply….

  3. Brady is star in the football world, but it’s easy to see that he has a low profile outside of NFL circles. He is not the ubiquitous super star that Michael Jordan or Tiger Woods were in their heydays.

  4. Belichick was wrong…. The thumb injury was akin to open heart surgery. He dropped a wide open pass, unlike St. Nick, and then fumbled with 2 minutes left. It’s his excuse, but they still lost to a 2nd year HC and a backup QB…It ripped their hearts out.

  5. I’m not surprised. Ichiro was just being honest. Top professional baseballers have absolutely zero interest in anything outside of their sport. This will shock NFL fans but that is the reality.

  8. It’s possible he was just joking. Ichiro’s pre-All Star game speeches were always an AL favorite because they consisted of about 1,000 very creative profanities about various players throughout the game.

  15. Love Ichiro, one of the all time great baseball players–and this just shows how focused he was in his craft. Makes sense when you think of his success rate not only in the field but definitely in the batters box. I’m sure Brady found no offense to this comment, it is hilarious.

  17. Jdog63 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    Who is Suzuki?

    Honda Davidson’s brother, didn’t you know ?

  20. As a Pats fan I find this hilarious. Did Gammons include anymore to that story. I conclude that he doesnt like football and thats his decision. Obviously not a big sport during his childhood.

    Left unsaid is the Brady angle – find a guy who has played into his 40s and find out how he does it – glad my QB is this diligent.

    Obviously, Park Avenue will soon be scouting for a game in Tokyo

  21. Ichiro, the guy who has been living in America for 20 years and can’t speak a lick of English? For some reason I don’t think he is a big broad thinker about much else going on in the world. No surprise he doesn’t know a thing outside of Japan or the baseball field.

  23. Listen, I love football and I love my RAIDERS.

    The reality is this:

    The grit, physicality and pure gladiator spirit of football is one thing,

    BUT

    The skill and hand/eye coordination to hit an 95mph+ pitch supasses anything on the football field.

    These are the facts and they cannot be disputed.

    Go Raiders
    Go Angels
    Go Lakers
    Go Kelly Slater

  24. jerseystrong3232 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    FINALLY someone else gets it…finally! /weep

    Yes, there were better football players before Brady.

  26. Im sure Ichiro isnt the only mega-star athlete outside of the NFL to not know who TB is. Its a funny story but its really not a knock on Brady, its not like Brady is Muhammad Ali.

  27. Not too many people would know Tom Brady if they don’t follow football. It’s not because of him, it’s because there are very few countries who follow the nfl.

  29. People will rightly claim that making it to 8 Super Bowls and winning 5 is statistically better but they don’t realize that the NFC had teams superior to anyone Brady had faced. If the 21st century AFC had teams as good as the 80s Bears, Giants and Redskins Brady wouldn’t have been to 8 Super Bowls. And of course, Montana didn’t need the Tuck Rule or the other teams to choke to win his Super Bowls.

    ————————–

  31. Of course Tammy is well connected with fellow HGH abuser Rodriguez, what a shock.

  32. I see, so Brady gets penalized for making it to the Superbowl and losing, rather than not making it at all. Got it.

    How many Superbowls would Montana have won if his best receiver was a 7th round former DII QB who was converted to receiver?

  33. Funny thing is, I’ve never (ever) heard of Ichiro Suzuki before reading this.

  34. Brady was able to get to 8 SBowls(so far). Montana could only manage 4. 8>4. Teams of today would DESTROY teams of the 80’s/90’s. The players are bigger, stronger and faster. The ’85 Bears averaged about 260 lbs on the OL and DL. Go ahead and weep for the nostalgia, but it’s a fact.

  35. jerseystrong3232 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:09 pm
    ———

    So your argument is that Joe was not even good enough to make it to more than 4 SBs?

  37. Ichiro’s comment is hilarious.

    “Joe Montana never lost a super bowl (4-0), and never threw an interception in a Superbowl, accumulating a 127.8 passer rating in those games.”

    So what? He also never got a 5th win or played in 3 more. The logic that it is somehow better to have reached half as many Super Bowls and lost before the big game is somehow better than what Brady achieved is flawed.

  38. “Joe Montana never lost a super bowl (4-0)”

    If Tom Brady had lost the right three Conference Championship games, as Montana did, he could be 5-0. Alas – his team won those Championships…

  39. Brady was able to get to 8 SBowls(so far). Montana could only manage 4.
    =====

    Because Montana had great teams standing in his way.

    Gibbs Redskins
    Parcells/Belichick/LTs Giants
    Many think the ’85 Bears were the best team ever

    7 Super Bowls there

    The Pats are the only truly great team the last 20 years.

    ———————

    Montana’s opponents in the Super Bowl were a joke. Go look at Montana’s records against the best NFC teams of the era in the playoffs – he doesn’t look so perfect. And get your facts straight – Lebron is not 3-8 in NBA finals. Brady has more super bowls and better playoff stats than Montana. It’s not even a debate after Super Bowl 51.

  42. Brady has lost 3 superbowls, yet everyone claims he is the G.O.A.T. ?
    =====

    Lost to two of the worst Super Bowl teams ever.

    He had no business losing to that weak Giants team in 2011.

  44. Jdog63 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    Who is Suzuki?
    ——–
    Tom Brady knew of him – Apparently! What a great player Suzuki has been!

  45. This whole thing could have been avoided if the question was asked correctly:

    “Do you know Mr. Giselle Bundchen is?”

  46. “Go Kelly Slater”

    I would never have known that Kelly Slater is a surfer unless I looked it up on Google. Maybe Ichiro should Google up Tom Brady?

  47. sexyrexy5000 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    How many Superbowls would Montana have won if his best receiver was a 7th round former DII QB who was converted to receiver?

    ———————————————

    Nice try but not true. Kent State is Div 1 football

    I’m not a fan of the 49’ers, but without question Joe Montana is my all time favorite football player. With that said you can’t rule out Tom Brady as the G.O.A.T just because Joe has 4 superbowl wins. Brady has 8 SB appearances and is 5-2 which is more that any other QB in NFL history.

  50. @tedmurph
    I get what you are saying… Yes, today’s modern athletes are in better shape, have more resources and are at the pinnacle of their game. I get that. Now, I’m no bears fan, but in the 30 years or so since No better defense was ever assembled, mind, body whatever… They would have destroyed these millennial thru sheer will. Call it nostalgia, whatever but I know what I saw, it was fact.

  51. Montana’s opponents in the Super Bowl were a joke.
    =====

    Might want to rethink that..

    That includes the Master of your universe………. who oversaw a defense that nearly ended Montana twice, literally.

  52. “Brady is the greatest qb of all time, period.”
    __________

    And this came from a supposed Niners fan? Shame on you. Ever heard of Joe Montana? Here, allow me to fix the statement for you:

    Brady is the greatest QB of all time, to get a period.

  53. The Bears were the greatest D of all time vs teams of their era, but to think they could destroy today’s players by sheer will is exactly that, waxing nostalgic. They would be overmatched. Also, the Ravens, Broncos and Seahawks have fielded some pretty good squads on D this century.

  55. “How many Superbowls would Montana have won if his best receiver was a 7th round former DII QB who was converted to receiver?”
    _____________

    Didn’t know Marshall and Arizona are DII or that Moss and Gronk played QB in college. This has been an extremely revealing thread. Thx fam!!

    On the other hand…Jerry Rice actually WAS from a DII school. But I won’t lie about what position he played collegiately…or pretend he wasn’t Montana’s best receiver…weak rhetorical tactics from patsies homers, par for the course.

  56. 8 SB and 5-2 record? Hahaha

    Ok here’s the facts:

    Montana > Brady
    Walsh > Belichick
    Debartolo > Kraft
    Football in the 80s/90s > Football now
    Most Pats “fans” are too young to have watched

    And thanks for Jimmy G

  57. Montana’s opponents in the Super Bowl were a joke.
    ======

    Say what you will about the 2 Bengal teams.. they were better than the 2007 and 2011 Giants. The ’88 unit was #1 in points and yards, and Boomer Esiason was League MVP.

    The ’84 Dolphins were a record setting offense, best in this history of the game as of that point.

    The ’89 Broncos were the #1 defense that year. Montana carved them up in ways we had never seen before. Other than Young V the Chargers, that was the most dominant performance in Super Bowl history.

  58. Montana’s opponents in the SBowl were a joke. It was a 20 yr cycle where the NFC was just vastly superior, for whatever reason. Almost every yr was an NFC blowout. Cincy 2x(barely), Miami and Denver. All flawed teams.

    The team Brady got to the SBowl in 2012 may have been the worst Pats SBowl team. They were 31rst in D.

  59. The Bears were the greatest D of all time vs teams of their era, but to think they could destroy today’s players by sheer will is exactly that, waxing nostalgic. They would be overmatched. Also, the Ravens, Broncos and Seahawks have fielded some pretty good squads on D this century.
    =====

    Pure speculation.

    There’s no way tp know how athletes of yesterday would have performed with todays training regiments, and “supplements”

  60. footballtruthteller says:
    May 9, 2018 at 12:56 pm
    Brady is star in the football world, but it’s easy to see that he has a low profile outside of NFL circles. He is not the ubiquitous super star that Michael Jordan or Tiger Woods were in their heydays.

    Yeah, that’s why Aston Martin uses him, ’cause no one knows who he is in Europe. Movado made the same mistake I guess.

  61. jerseystrong3232 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:09 pm
    _______________________________________________________________________________________
    In Brady’s three SB losses he had given his team the lead each time. So how did Brady “lose” those games?

  65. That takes some, not knowing who Brady is. He must live in a bubble, In fact I think it’s not true. You cant live in America, be a professional ball player and have not heard of Brady, ridiculous. He must have been joking and it’s been taken out of context once again by the media.

  66. jerseystrong3232 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:09 pm
    Joe Montana never lost a super bowl (4-0), and never threw an interception in a Superbowl.

    ————————-
    Well since we are going to count all the times he failed to even get to a Superbowl as signs of his greatness lets bring up some even bigger GOATs. Andrew Luck has never thrown a SB interception either. And Dak hasn’t so I guess that makes him a huge rising star. Suddenly Cousins looks like he is worth all that money after all. And then there is Jimmy Garrapolo….

  67. Ichiro was already my all-time favorite baseball player (apologies to my childhood idol Chris Chambliss). This just makes Ichiro an even bigger legend in my mind. Totally classic.

  68. crush22 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:10 pm
    Because Ichiro plays by the rules.
    ————————————–
    Unlike Denver who skirted the Salary Cap rules and cheated to win two Super Bowls.

    Glass houses!

  70. The Eagles opponent during the last super bowl was a joke…. Back up Qb, 2nd year HC. You’re done

  72. Shouldn’t the title say “had no idea” instead of “has no idea” since I think it’s a safe assumption that the coach let him know (after laughing hysterically for 5 minutes).

  73. fishyinalittledishy says:
    May 9, 2018 at 2:29 pm
    That takes some, not knowing who Brady is. He must live in a bubble, In fact I think it’s not true. You cant live in America, be a professional ball player and have not heard of Brady, ridiculous. He must have been joking and it’s been taken out of context once again by the media.

    ———————
    He’s in Seattle right?

    Trust me, he has too heard of Tom Brady. Heard of him a lot in favt. And also this reveals why the attitude.

  75. .
    ” When one of his coaches asked the guy’s name, Ichiro replied: “Some guy named Tom Brady. Who the f— is Tom Brady?”

    As deadpan responses go, it ranks up there with Bill Belichick’s description of Brady’s playoff thumb injury, when he said: “But, we’re not talking about open-heart surgery here.”

    ——-
    I thought the post was seriously funny. But then I read the half baked comments about teams from the 80’s putting beatdowns on the current teams. The 1986 Patriots went to the Super Bowl, as did last year’s team. If those two teams ever played, the final would have been something akin to 72-3. Gronk would set an NFL receiving record as the 86 squad had no two people who could cover him.
    .

  76. jerseystrong3232,

    LeBron is 3-5, not 3-8. LeBron has made 7 (possibly 8 after this year) NBA Finals in a row. Some (possibly many) would argue that he is a better all-around player than Jordan.

    Brady has started double the amount of Super Bowls that Montana did. I don’t think I need to say anymore.

  79. In general, people from other countries have never heard of NFL players. The Super Bowl is not a high profile global event. I love American football, but having lived abroad for many years.. you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who really cares about it and it’s hard to get even a sports fan to sit through a game with all the stoppages they don’t understand. It takes a real investment of time to turn the corner and enjoy the game for most folks.

  80. Americans can really get caught up in themselves sometimes. 98% of the world has never heard of Tom Brady. Ichiro is from Japan and likely doesn’t know the 1st thing about football. And for the hater who said Ichiro still doesn’t English, that’s not true. He’s fluent in English but like many foreign players he prefers to stick with his native language to avoid any possible miscommunications.

  81. Brady can’t be the greatest ever…Belichek and the Patriots success everytime he’s been injured or suspended put to rest the notion that Brady is the best! You can’t be the best if the team doesn’t miss a beat without you! That’s a valid argument no Patriots or Brady fan can counter!

  83. When Ichiro asked who Brady was, he was probably told he was the guy married to Giselle. Oh, that dude.

  85. Baseball?

    Gave it up years ago. Twenty seconds between pitches.

    Got sick of watching them preen.

  89. sceaglesfan says:
    May 9, 2018 at 2:23 pm
    He is the guy who cheats which is why he is his coach’s favorite
    ———————————————————————
    A hoard of gullible dimwits will always claim that he cheated…while science will forever prove that the cold weather and rain dropped the PSI.
    Sorry but I have to side with science on this one.

  90. “Must be a Seattle thing…Russell Wilson had no idea who Malcolm Butler was either!”

    Apparently, neither did Bill Belichick.

  91. Montana > Brady
    Walsh > Belichick
    Debartolo > Kraft
    Football in the 80s/90s > Football now
    ======

    Walsh changed the game.. I’m not sure anyone has been better with personnel than Belichick. Constant revolving door of great players.. Really hard to argue which system is/was better.

    It would have been interesting to see what DeBartolo’s legacy would have been if he wasn’t kicked out of football. I don’t think he stands up to Kraft at this point.

    Completely agree with you on football being better in the 80s and 90s. Those teams would mop the floor with any team post-2000.

  92. That drop was at the beginning of the 4th quarter in a 1 score game. Most likely wouldn’t have affected the outcome.

    ——————————

    Thanks for reminding me of Lewis Billups’ dropped interception in the end zone in Super Bowl XXIII. He makes that catch, and Montana is 3-1 in Super Bowls.

  93. jerseystrong3232 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:09 pm
    ——————–

    6-0 vs 3-5 (not 3-8 like you said) is not close to the same thing as 4-0 vs 5-3 (might be 6-3 after next year).

  95. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    May 9, 2018 at 4:12 pm
    Brady can’t be the greatest ever…Belichek and the Patriots success everytime he’s been injured or suspended put to rest the notion that Brady is the best! You can’t be the best if the team doesn’t miss a beat without you! That’s a valid argument no Patriots or Brady fan can counter!

    You think missing the playoffs after an 18-1 season is not missing a beat? There’s your counter. BTW, you can say the same thing about SF when Young took over for Montana. You can’t be the best if you get dumped for your backup. Counter that!

  96. aarons444 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:49 pm
    Brady has lost 3 superbowls, yet everyone claims he is the G.O.A.T. ?
    =====

    Lost to two of the worst Super Bowl teams ever.

    He had no business losing to that weak Giants team in 2011.

    The Giants team that the Packers were watching on TV? That Giants team?

Leave a Reply

