Jerry Jones says Dez Bryant can make “a significant contribution” to a team

Dez Bryant remains a free agent almost four weeks after the Cowboys released him. Other than the Ravens’ offer of a multi-year deal in the neighborhood of the three-year, $21 million contract signed by Michael Crabtree, no other interest in Bryant has surfaced publicly.

“I don’t have a reaction to that, because I have no idea if that’s the volition of the teams or his choice,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday at the team’s annual golf tournament. “I certainly know that he’s probably got the opportunities [and is] going to be pretty selective and should be. He’s earned it. By the same token, I wouldn’t dare speak for any of the other 31 teams.”

Cowboys scouting chief Will McClay cited Bryant’s inability “to win one-on-one, to win downfield” and the receiver’s “inconsistency.” Bryant, who has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014 and has gone 23 games without a 100-yard game, was scheduled to make a $12.5 million base salary and count $16.5 million against the cap.

Jones, who has a close relationship with Bryant, was asked about McClay’s comments from a radio interview last week.

“I don’t feel that way,” Jones said. “That’s not to disagree at all with Will, but I wish and want Dez to have the opportunity to compete in the NFL. I think he can, and I think he will. He’s certainly got the right stuff and the real question is: As every player in his career deals with injury or deals with the length of his career, I think he’s very capable mentally as well as physically to do the kinds of things that you have to to adjust as you move on through your career. We just lost one of the greatest role models that may have ever played this game in Jason Witten. But certainly I think he can take some of the things he’s seen Jason do and incorporate of that type of attitude and work ethic in what he’s doing and get a chance to be back out there.

“I think that every evaluation that I’ve seen, Dez has an excellent opportunity to make a contribution and a significant contribution to a team. Our time was the time and the right time as far as our relationship but that doesn’t preclude him from being productive for another team.”