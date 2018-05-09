Jon Gruden excited for a wide receiver competition in Oakland

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 9, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
AP

New Raiders coach Jon Gruden has dramatically changed the wide receiver position in Oakland, and he likes what he expects to see in training camp.

Gone are last year’s leading receiver, Michael Crabtree, as well as last year’s No. 4 wide receiver, Cordarrelle Patterson. Jordy Nelson arrived in free agency, while the Raiders traded for Martavis Bryant and Ryan Switzer.

“We’ve got a competitive situation here at wide receiver,” Gruden said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “So I like that.”

Gruden said the trade for Bryant gives Oakland a big-play threat.

“Let me tell you, he brings a different dynamic,’ Gruden said.” He’s 6-foot-4 and he plays it. He’s 4.4- fast and he plays it. We just have to get him wired into the offense and Jordy Nelson’s experience and versatility has really been impressive that it’s allowed us to do some things in just a few days that is pretty cool. We like our receivers, and we think Martavis will make you think twice about doing some things.”

Switzer can help the offense and the special teams, and Gruden joked about the way his brother’s team got burned by Switzer.

“I liked Switzer a lot at North Carolina,” Gruden said. “He’s a fourth-round draft choice. He was Mitch Trubisky’s go-to guy. My brother doesn’t like Switzer. He took an 83-yard punt home against him last year. That’s what he can do.”

Amari Cooper‘s production declined significantly last year, with just 48 catches for 680 yards. The Raiders hope that Cooper can get back on track, and three new arrivals can give them one of the best wide receiver groups in football.

12 responses to “Jon Gruden excited for a wide receiver competition in Oakland

  1. The raiders are headed back to the gutter now that Gruden pushed McKenzie down a notch. Reggie will be out next year so Gruden can let his ego take over. And that will be then end of the Raiders revival. Im not a raiders fan and i was really pulling for them to turn things around. Until this Gruden debacle. Sorry for the raider fans.

  6. Jon Gruden, the most OVERRATED head coach in the history of the NFL!

    ——————————————————————

    Fact. Nobody will get you to a more memorable 9-7 season EVER than Jon Gruden.

  7. Reggie will be out next year so Gruden can let his ego take over. And that will be then end of the Raiders revival.
    ——–
    lol….revival…..one winning season with a herioc QB effort and everything falling their way…QB hurt…back to same old raiders

  9. Derek Carr is a throw-it-up-there-and-let-my-guy-catch-it type of QB, not surgically precise like DaBreeze or Mister Rodgers, so I see Jordy Nelson in a much-diminished role here, like The Real Jimmy G (Jimmy Graham) was in Seattle: underused and undervalued.

    Letting Crabtree go, a Super Bowl and NFC Conference Final veteran with the 49’ers, was rather dumb-dumb, Mr. Gruden.

    Releasing Crabtree has now resulted in him joining one of your AFC rivals, the B’more Ravens, meaning Joe Flacco will now have someone to actually throw the ball to, since Anquan Boldin lol… even dumb-er, Mr. Gruden.

    And now Crabtree will be receiving passes from the QB (Flacco) who bested Crabtree’s former team (49’ers) in Super Bowl 47.
    Life is so funny, huh!

    See those Blackbirds (Ravens) fly.

  10. wallabear says:

    “…..
    Releasing Crabtree has now resulted in him joining one of your AFC rivals, the B’more Ravens, meaning Joe Flacco will now have someone to actually throw the ball to, since Anquan Boldin lol…”
    ______________________

    Finally someone who understand the value that Boldin had in Baltimore! He was the linchpin in their SB, not Flacco. Without him their offense has never been the same.

  12. Overheard in raiders practice the HC gushing ‘I tell you man this Switzer guy is awesome, man all American conference player, I love him man’

