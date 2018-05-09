Kurt Warner adds more details regarding his potential comeback

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner turns 47 next month. And he recently made clear his potential interest in returning to play, more than eight years after he retired.

“I was actually ready to, for this coming season, I actually talked to a coach and my wife said, ‘Go for it, I think it would be great,’” Warner recently said during a St. Louis Cardinals broadcast. “So I actually talked to a coach about possibly doing it if they needed someone, but then they went out and signed somebody. I don’t think they thought I was serious. So I think we’re completely done now.”

Beyond shouting down the reaction to the news that Warner was actually planning to come out of retirement on the wrong side of 45 as the product of a “REALLY slow news day,” Warner added more details on Twitter in the aftermath of the splash the story created.

“I simply mentioned that I had thrown a text to a coaching friend — saying 1 think I could give him one more yr if he needed me!” Warner said. “This was not — I’m dead set on making a comeback… just friends having a convo!!”

That last tweet may have given more away than Warner had intended. One of his best coaching friends is Ken Whisenhunt, who currently coordinates the offense of the L.A. Chargers. The Chargers signed Geno Smith on April 3, which would mesh with his original comment that the conversation ended when the unnamed team “went out and signed somebody.”

Even though Warner said that he thinks he’s “completely done now,” he’s done enough to get his name into circulation, in the event a team ends up having enough injuries to result in making calls to available free agents. Any team in that predicament can offer a spot to any available inexperienced slappy, or it can tell Kurt to take off his gold jacket and grab a helmet.

Who knows? It could be the final move that makes the “possible” movie on the story of his life into a reality. 20th Century FOX bought the film rights nearly five years ago, but there’s been no indication since then of any progress toward actually making the movie. If Warner can cap the progression from rejected Iowa recruit to NFL camp arm to grocery bagger to AFL star to NFL Europe to out-of-nowhere league and Super Bowl MVP to discarded veteran in St. Louis to placeholder for Eli Manning to late-career star in Arizona to retirement to TV to Canton to a return to the game in the short shadows of 50, the script will write itself.