Looking at the NFL’s top “dragon slayer” moments

AP

Inspired by the ability of the Washington Capitals to finally slip past the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL playoffs, ending the effort of the Pens to become the first three-time Stanley Cup champions since the early 1980s, Wednesday’s PFT Live took a look at some of the top “dragon slayer” moments in NFL history.

We did it in the format of a draft. I clearly won, Stats disagreed, but unlike a real judge I’m not require to show him deference or respect or really anything.

We’ll show you the selections made by Simms and by me, if you check out the video. Feel free to share your own thoughts below regarding the selections that were made, or to chime in with any others we may have missed.