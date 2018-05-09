Looking at the NFL’s top “dragon slayer” moments

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
AP

Inspired by the ability of the Washington Capitals to finally slip past the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL playoffs, ending the effort of the Pens to become the first three-time Stanley Cup champions since the early 1980s, Wednesday’s PFT Live took a look at some of the top “dragon slayer” moments in NFL history.

We did it in the format of a draft. I clearly won, Stats disagreed, but unlike a real judge I’m not require to show him deference or respect or really anything.

We’ll show you the selections made by Simms and by me, if you check out the video. Feel free to share your own thoughts below regarding the selections that were made, or to chime in with any others we may have missed.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Looking at the NFL’s top “dragon slayer” moments

  1. We did it in the format of a draft. I clearly won, Stats disagreed, but unlike a real judge I’m not require to show him deference or respect or really anything.
    ———-
    So just like Roger Goodell, I’m not required to show him deference or respect or really anything.

    To stick with the hockey theme you let that joke get past your goalie.

  3. The winner is very clearly the Giants in SB42.

    The picture of Peyton beating New England in the AFCCG in 2006 is a joke, though. The refs did everything they could to hand Indy that victory, including literally calling a penalty that did not exist on New England. That game was a travesty.

  6. tonyzendejas says:
    May 9, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    The winner is very clearly the Giants in SB42.

    ^^^Without putting much thought into this, this gets my vote.

  7. tonyzendejas says:

    May 9, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    The winner is very clearly the Giants in SB42.

    The picture of Peyton beating New England in the AFCCG in 2006 is a joke, though. The refs did everything they could to hand Indy that victory, including literally calling a penalty that did not exist on New England. That game was a travesty
    ——————————————
    LOL! And I suppose the refs spotted the Pats a 21-6 lead at the half during this travesty because they favored the Colts soooooo much.

  9. LOL! And I suppose the refs spotted the Pats a 21-6 lead at the half during this travesty because they favored the Colts soooooo much.

    The refs can’t score points. All they can do is call penalties. In that game, they called a penalty that didn’t exist. How do you explain that?

  10. Although not a professional team, the USA Hockey Team beating the heavily favored Russians in the 1980 Olympics has to be up there.

  11. Nice to always be the dragon, but what about the Patriots beating the Rams in 2001?

    Rams had won a super bowl, greatest team on turf, 14 point favorites. Patriots were the NFL’s doormat, no respect, bunch of no-name losers.

    Classic “unlikely hero slays the mighty dragon” if ever there was one.

  12. A lot of you guys are forgetting there has to be a history of losing to the dragon first before you slay him. So the Giants-Patriots Super Bowls don’t count. Nor does the Patriots-Rams Super Bowl.

    But yeah, the Giants winning at the ‘Stick in 1990, the Colts finally beating the Pats in the AFC, and the Niners finally beating the Cowboys in the 1994-1995 playoffs all are excellent examples.

  14. It seemed like it at the time. GB beating 49ers in the 1995 divisional playoff game in Candlestick, 27-17. When Newsome ran in for the first score on a fumble return TD, I had a feeling this may be the start of the changing of the guard. For the most part, it was.

  15. it’s a statement onthe enduring greatness of the belichick dynasty, the longest in nfl history, and defying free agency to boot, that they are everyone’s dragon. we need to enjoy and appreciate because we won’t see it again once the two GOATS hang it up.

  16. Seattle “winning” the Defensive Holding Gate Bowl against Denver. Not a single defensive holding or pass interference call was made in that farcical game.

  18. Favres dive into the endzone in Milwaukee to end the packers 25 year playoff drought should be up there.

  19. flviking says:
    May 9, 2018 at 12:46 pm
    December 24th 2016, packers finally beat the Vikings.

    Viking fan’s seem to think that the Vikings are vastly superior to the Packers. Yet the truth is in the 115 games played between the two teams the Packers have won 60, the Vikings 53 and there are 2 ties. So it seems that once again the Vikings are overall inferior to the Pack.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!