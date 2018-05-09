Orleans Darkwa had surgery to remove plate in leg

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Free agent running back Orleans Darkwa had a plate inserted in his leg after fracturing it during the 2016 season, but it won’t be there when he next takes the field.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Darkwa had surgery to remove the plate on Wednesday. Per the report, the injury has fully healed and doctors recommended removing the plate in hopes that it helps with Darkwa’s explosiveness.

Darkwa visited the Patriots early in free agency and Rapoport reports there’s been other interest in his services from teams “encouraged” by the decision to remove the plate. Darkwa’s expected to need a month to heal, which may mean any suitors wait until just before training camp to renew discussions about a contract.

Darkwa ran 171 times for 751 yards and five touchdowns for the Giants last season.

5 responses to “Orleans Darkwa had surgery to remove plate in leg

  1. And Rapoport’s tweets provide some unreal spin to benefit Darkwa. The agent who leaked this to Darkwa is going to owe Ian a big scoop or two.

  2. Kid runs hard. If he had any type of line in NY and the offense could stay on the field longer than 3 plays per possession last season, he may of eclipsed 1000 yards.

  4. sportoficionado says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:33 pm
    Kid runs hard. If he had any type of line in NY and the offense could stay on the field longer than 3 plays per possession last season, he may of eclipsed 1000 yards.
    ______________

    Runs hard but lacks vision and patience. He’s a back that will only take what his line gives him. Solid special teamer and change of pace back.

    Btw 1,000 yards over 16 games is less than 70 yards per game. Not exactly someone teams line up to sign.

