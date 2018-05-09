Orleans Darkwa had surgery to remove plate in leg

Getty Images

Free agent running back Orleans Darkwa had a plate inserted in his leg after fracturing it during the 2016 season, but it won’t be there when he next takes the field.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Darkwa had surgery to remove the plate on Wednesday. Per the report, the injury has fully healed and doctors recommended removing the plate in hopes that it helps with Darkwa’s explosiveness.

Darkwa visited the Patriots early in free agency and Rapoport reports there’s been other interest in his services from teams “encouraged” by the decision to remove the plate. Darkwa’s expected to need a month to heal, which may mean any suitors wait until just before training camp to renew discussions about a contract.

Darkwa ran 171 times for 751 yards and five touchdowns for the Giants last season.