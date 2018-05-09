Packers lose another scout, this time to the Jets

The Packers have had a deep bench in the personnel department in the past, but some of that is scattering now.

According to Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Packers scout Alonzo Dotson is taking a job in the Jets scouting department.

It has been an offseason of change for the Packers front office, beginning with new General Manager Brian Gutekunst taking over for longtime G.M. Ted Thompson.

Then former Packers employee John Dorsey took Alonzo Highsmith and Eliot Wolf with him to Cleveland.

Changes in NFL personnel departments are the norm this time of year, with employees shuffling after the draft.

13 responses to “Packers lose another scout, this time to the Jets

  1. Why wouldn’t a scout want to go to the Jets? Anyone he finds is probably better than what they have, and there’s no pressure to win there. Because the owner doesn’t really care if they win or not. He’s still raking in the money like all the other owners, whether they win or not.

  2. Not sure Pack will mind Woody headhunting Dotson away to the Jets as Dotson’s particular scouting specialism was defensive quality control! Jets just made yet another strategic mistake.

  3. nyneal says:

    May 9, 2018 at 6:59 am

    Yeah, because the packers sure care about winning. They have refused to put a capable team around one of the best QB’s ever for going on 8 years. They did the same thing when another HOF QB was there. They sure are proud to show off their books and the profits they make though, aren’t they?

    It is a travesty to have had 2 of the top 10 QB’s of all time, and they only have one ring each.

    If I were a Packers fan, I’d be incensed at that.

  4. This is simply the bane of any longstanding successful franchise.
    Players, coaches and front office personnel getting poached for greener pastures or advancement opportunities.
    This is something Green Bay is thoroughly experienced in and well equipped to handle.

  6. billtetley53 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 8:19 am
    Well, you’re not. If I were a Viking fan, I’d be despondent over the Vikings having more QB’s in the HOF than the Packers, and many more years than the Packers with a designated QB in the Pro-Bowl………..notwithstanding the last three years in a row with Pro-Bowl caliber play at that position…….and nothing more to show for it than an atta-boy divisional banner. Again.

    I’ll say it again…….the Packers have already provided me with more lifetime achievements and successes than than any one fan could ever expect to witness. If they never win anything ever again, I’ll die happy.

    Can you say the same?

  10. stellarperformance says:
    May 9, 2018 at 8:54 am
    billtetley53 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 8:19 am
    Well, you’re not. If I were a Viking fan, I’d be despondent over the Vikings having more QB’s in the HOF than the Packers, and many more years than the Packers with a designated QB in the Pro-Bowl………..notwithstanding the last three years in a row with Pro-Bowl caliber play at that position…….and nothing more to show for it than an atta-boy divisional banner. Again.

    I’ll say it again…….the Packers have already provided me with more lifetime achievements and successes than than any one fan could ever expect to witness. If they never win anything ever again, I’ll die happy.
    Couldn’t have said it any better.
    I, for one, have considered myself blessed for the joy this team has brought me over the years.
    Too many wonderful memories to count.

    And I’ve been truly lucky to witness some of their greatest triumphs in person, shared with lifelong friends I’ve made at Lambeau Field.
    It’s been an amazing ride over the years, Lombardi/Starr, Holmgren/Favre and McCarthy/Rodgers.

    It honestly makes me sad, the amount of heartache and bitterness some fan bases seem to cling to.

    This has definitely been an off-season of change.
    And though I’m not sure what the future holds for this team, good or bad, I’ll love them just the same.

  11. Both Ted Thompson and Mark Murphy have squandered away the prime years of two HOF quarterbacks.

    BUT the real culprits are the members of the Board of Directors Executive Committee, who are totally inept.

