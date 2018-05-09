Patriots, Rams in good shape for 2019 compensatory picks

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 9, 2018, 5:46 AM EDT
The deadline has passed for any free agent signings that will affect the awarding of compensatory picks in next year’s NFL draft, and the Patriots and Rams are the teams that look to be in the best shape for 2019 compensatory picks.

Both the Patriots and the Rams are likely to be awarded two third-round picks next year, according to OverTheCap.com. That’s the best haul of any team.

The Patriots are always smart about getting compensatory picks, which are awarded to teams that lose more free agents, and especially more expensive free agents, than they sign. It’s no surprise to see the atop the list of compensatory picks.

But the Rams’ presence at the top may surprise a lot of people, because the Rams made offseason headlines by attracting a lot of players. How can the Rams get so many compensatory picks after an offseason dominated by headlines about the Rams bringing in big-name players?

Because those big-name players weren’t the unrestricted free agents who count toward the compensatory pick formula. Players who arrive in trades, like Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, don’t count toward the compensatory pick formula. Nor do players who were cut by their previous teams, like Ndamukong Suh. But players who leave your team as unrestricted free agents and sign big-money contracts with other teams do count toward the formula. The Rams lost two such players, Sammy Watkins and Trumaine Johnson, and that’s why they’re expected to get two third-round picks.

Other teams expected to get third-round compensatory picks next year include Washington (for losing Kirk Cousins), Minnesota (Case Keenum) and Carolina (Andrew Norwell).

The NFL doesn’t publish the full compensatory pick formula, and part of the formula relates to players’ performance during their first seasons with their new teams, so it’s possible that some of this could change before the compensatory picks are awarded for next year’s draft. But right now, the Patriots and Rams are looking good.

29 responses to “Patriots, Rams in good shape for 2019 compensatory picks

    The Patriots 2019 draft picks:

    ■ First round

    ■ Second round

    ■ Second round (from CHI)

    ■ Third round (from DET)

    ■ Third (compensatory*)

    ■ Third (compensatory*)

    ■ Fourth round

    ■ Fifth round

    ■ Sixth round (compensatory*)

    ■ Seventh round

    ■ Seventh round (from PHI)

    ■ Seventh round (compensatory*)

    *projected

    They also have a glut of players at others positions that could be moved to acquire even more choices. Even now they are in decent position to go anywhere on the draft board to select the right QB. This year there were too many teams chasing too few QBs. That should not be the case next year, as the QB desperate franchises inCleveland,

    (count) Arizona, Buffalo and the Jets are out of the market. Most teams are now in committed relationships with their QBs.
  3. 2019 was always more probably when Pats go for top QB. Despite what salty hater thinks, Pats had more needs elsewhere in 2018. Secondly, Brady is contracted thru 2019 and will prob play at least that year, which gives a 1yr overlap with this heir, and if Brady can play at starter-level thru 2022 (age 44), Pats would still not only control any QB drafted next year but put them thru their preferred 3yr program. 7th rd Etling drafted this yr also provides some insurance/promise as they really like how he’s developed with Brady’s coach, and Hoyer is a backup veteran for any emergency. What, did you think Belichick would not have a plan B when he traded JimmyG?

  4. It won’t be nearly as expensive next year for a QB. Right now, its actually difficult to name 3 teams who would probably take a QB with a first round selection in next years draft. Patriots probably will, Jags probably will, Dolphins and Broncos might – but depends on their current QB play. and the players still on the board.

  5. Will be enjoying that extra 3rd round pick for Keenum. I wonder if we’ll get a 4th rounder for Bradford, if he can stay healthy like he did in 2016?

  6. Pats should be 24/7/365 in a “WIN NOW” mode with Brady over 40 and Jimmy G traded away.

    I would be happy if they traded away all of those 2019 picks for a couple of pass-rushers.

  7. Minnesota won’t get a comp pick for Keenum because it will be cancelled out by them signing Cousins.

  8. This Bronco fan doesn’t like the Patriots, only because they win so darn much.

    But one cannot deny this management team is the best at moving players around and gaining value in the process. They are always one of the last teams in the draft, but they always end up with one of the better draft classes. That is no fluke. They understand a player’s “value” both on and off the field better than anybody and they make smart moves to capitalize on that knowledge.

    In addition to these comp picks they hav already banked other picks in next year’s draft – as usual.

    I may not like this franchise, but I respect their success regardless of fheir few indiscretions along the way. We all know they would have won without their sneaky maneuvers.

    No doubt about it, they will be in the hunt as long as Bill and Tom stay together.

    Well done – darn it.

  10. 6ball says:
    May 9, 2018 at 6:28 am
    They also have a glut of players at others positions that could be moved to acquire even more choices. Even now they are in decent position to go anywhere on the draft board to select the right QB
    Given the fact that the Pats will almost certainly, again, have the 32nd or 31st pick in the NFL draft in 2019, it will be tough for them to move into position for any “can’t miss” players whether that be QB, DL, LB, etc. even with that glut of picks.

  12. NOBODY knows what the Patriots will do with those picks…. but it’s funny to see so many THINK they know…..

  13. harril3 says:

    Minnesota won’t get a comp pick for Keenum because it will be cancelled out by them signing Cousins.
    You seem to forget that the Vikings Bridgewater (Jets) and Bradford (Cardinals) signed by other teams this year. Their combined salaries are much more than Cousins salary.

    Bridgewater, Bradford and Keenum

    They also lost:

    McKinnon to the 9ers
    Brock to the Broncos
    Wright to the Panthers
    Lemur to the Raiders
    Sirles to the Panthers
    Johnson to the Seahawks
    Stephan to the Seahawks

    There will be comp picks for the Vikings in 2019.

  14. harril3 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 7:33 am
    Minnesota won’t get a comp pick for Keenum because it will be cancelled out by them signing Cousins
    The signing of Kirk Cousins is cancelled out through the Cardinals signing Sam Bradford. The Sheldon Richardson signing is cancelled out through the 49ers signing Jerick McKinnon.

    The only compensatory pick the Vikings might lose is a sixth round pick if Teddy Bridgewater isn’t on the Jets opening day roster.

  15. denverdave3 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 7:37 am
    This Bronco fan doesn’t like the Patriots, only because they win so darn much.

    But one cannot deny this management team is the best at moving players around and gaining value in the process. They are always one of the last teams in the draft, but they always end up with one of the better draft classes. That is no fluke. They understand a player’s “value” both on and off the field better than anybody and they make smart moves to capitalize on that knowledge.

    In addition to these comp picks they hav already banked other picks in next year’s draft – as usual.

    I may not like this franchise, but I respect their success regardless of fheir few indiscretions along the way. We all know they would have won without their sneaky maneuvers.

    No doubt about it, they will be in the hunt as long as Bill and Tom stay together.

    Well done – darn it.

    There are no “indiscretions”…UNless you believe in the tooth fairy and Goodell’s lies.

    However, the Broncos cheated the cap in 1995, 1996 and 1997, having an advantage over all other franchises in those 3 years in the cap era. A slap on the wrist was not enough for such calculated cheating.

  16. Vikes have lots of moving pieces. Lost all three QBs (Bradford and Keenum were both big $). McKinnon got top5 $ for an RB, and even Wright, Johnson, and Stpehen got a couple Mil each. Adding Cousins and Richardson will negate some of that tho. All in all, hoping for a couple (3rd to 5th) picks.

  17. jfbowman says:
    May 9, 2018 at 7:38 am
    There aren’t even two QB stars coming out in 2019.

    —————————-

    Pats don’t look for “QB stars”.

  18. whywerule says:
    May 9, 2018 at 8:01 am
    6ball says:
    May 9, 2018 at 6:28 am
    They also have a glut of players at others positions that could be moved to acquire even more choices. Even now they are in decent position to go anywhere on the draft board to select the right QB
    Given the fact that the Pats will almost certainly, again, have the 32nd or 31st pick in the NFL draft in 2019, it will be tough for them to move into position for any “can’t miss” players whether that be QB, DL, LB, etc. even with that glut of picks.

    Fortunately for the Patriots there is no such thing as a “can’t miss” QB that they will need to trade up for. You never know what you are going to get until at least a few years in the NFL.

  19. exinsidetrader says:
    May 9, 2018 at 7:23 am
    Pats should be 24/7/365 in a “WIN NOW” mode with Brady over 40 and Jimmy G traded away.

    I would be happy if they traded away all of those 2019 picks for a couple of pass-rushers.

    Just what we need, 2 divas who know that a team traded away a future for them. Can’t imagine how that could go wrong.

  21. exinsidetrader says:
    May 9, 2018 at 7:23 am
    Pats should be 24/7/365 in a “WIN NOW” mode with Brady over 40 and Jimmy G traded away.
    I would be happy if they traded away all of those 2019 picks for a couple of pass-rushers.

    The Patriots will never sacrifice their future for the present regardless of who leaves. It would be against their philosophy. Also… The pass rusher need is a common fan complaint (including my own complaint), however they have managed to be in the AFC Championship or better every year since 2011. They must be doing something right to be routinely better than 28 other teams.

  22. but i thought belichick sabotaged the team’s future on his way out the door? i guess that was last month’s fake news; this month brady is leading a subversive team revolt against belichick.

  23. OTC says 3rd, 6th, and two 7ths for Vikes. Richardson and Cousins signings cancel McKinnon and Bradford losses….leaving Keenum (3rd), Bridgewater (6th), and Brock/Stephen/Johnson (two 7ths).

  24. Pats train keeps rolling. Nobody works a roster like Belichick, Caserio, & co. Nobody. But that’s old news.

    The new news is LA. This team will be REAL fun to watch if young gun McVay can keep a lid on all the crazy in that locker room. But on the field, they have no shortage of studs. We’ve seen plenty of paper tigers before, and I’ll be very curious to see if this strong all-in cripples them a few years down the line, but football is a year-to-year thing. And right now, the 2018 Rams look like they could be a wagon. I think the NFC West will be much more competitive this year, though, so it won’t be a cake walk.

    One highly respected draft site had five first round QBs taken in the 2019 draft:

    Will Grier – West Virginia
    Drew Lock – Missouri
    Jarrett Stidham – Auburn
    Justin Herbert – Oregon
    Kelly Bryant – Clemson

    More top notch players will emerge as the season progresses.
  26. The NFL views Keenum and Cousins as equal value. LOL @ Vikings fans. They’re the only ones that think they upgraded so much at QB.

  27. I had heard a conspiracy theory that this was the reason they didn’t play Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl. The compensatory pick would have fallen to a sixth or seventh round. I caught it on sports radio 985 and I got out of the car shortly afterwards. Take it for what it is.

  28. The deadline has passed for any free agent signings that will affect the awarding of compensatory picks

    And this is when teams will start making moves that also would have included looking at Reid had he not shot himself in the foot with that lawsuit.

