Patriots sign seventh-round pick Danny Etling

The Patriots signed LSU quarterback Danny Etling to a four-year deal Wednesday. He was the first of the team’s nine draft picks to agree to terms.

New England made Etling the first choice of the seventh round, No. 219 overall. He joins Brian Hoyer behind Tom Brady.

Etling began his college career at Purdue and transferred to LSU in 2015. He took over as the starter for the Tigers in 2016 and held the job through last season. He completed 325-of-544 passes for 2,463 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions over his two seasons at LSU.