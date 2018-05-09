Police recovered most of the items stolen from Roquan Smith

AP

Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith had several items stolen from his car last weekend, but police in Athens, Georgia have been able to recover most of them.

Athens-Clarke County Police public information officer Epifanio Rodriguez told the Chicago Tribune that they were able to identify a suspect thanks to a fingerprint and that they recovered items from that person as well as one of their family members.

“I would personally like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers as Athens-Clarke County Police Department worked very hard to identify the individual responsible for this. It was definitely huge,” Smith said on a video posted to his Twitter account. “I would also like to thank many of you who spread the information over various social media outlets. Due to the prompt attention by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, I was able to recover most of my items as well as the individual being identified. I’d just like to thank you guys so much.”

The items recovered include memorabilia from his University of Georgia days, but not the iPad the Bears gave Smith after he was drafted. The team told the Tribune that the device was wiped clean of any team information like a playbook remotely after Smith informed them of the theft.