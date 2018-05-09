Quincy Enunwa thinks he’ll be ready to go for OTAs

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa didn’t want to revisit his recent comments about dethroning the Patriots when he spoke to the media at a charity event on Tuesday, but he did provide an update on the neck injury and subsequent surgery that caused him to miss all of last season.

Enunwa said that he’s had “no setbacks” in his recovery from the injury and has been “doing everything with the guys” in the first phase of offseason work. The Jets hold their first organized team activity on May 22 and Enunwa expects to take part.

“I think I’ll be able to go,” Enunwa said, via NJ.com. “I think we’ll be smart about it. I think I’m going to go out there and do what I need to do. I’ve been able to run for a long time. It hasn’t really been a hindrance. I don’t have medical knowledge, but I feel like this injury compared to a knee is a little bit easier to come back from. The worst part about it is, if you don’t heal all the way, then hits are bad. But just in terms of physically being able to play, I’ve been able to do that for a while.

Enunwa had 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns for the Jets in 2016 and is coming back as part of a receiver group that includes Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Terrelle Pryor, ArDarius Stewart, Chad Hansen and Andre Roberts. That group will be thinned out at some point in the coming months and Enunwa’s ability to recapture his past form will likely play a role in determining who sticks around until September.