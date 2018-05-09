Randy Gregory expected to file for reinstatement next week

Posted by Charean Williams on May 9, 2018, 10:03 PM EDT
Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is going through the league’s steps to apply for reinstatement, with his representation finishing the paperwork and hopeful of filing with the NFL next week, according to sources.

A source said, “He’s doing unbelievable in California, getting ready for the season. We’ve got our fingers crossed that he could become the comeback story of 2018.”

Several of Gregory’s teammates, including Tyrone Crawford and Sean Lee, wrote letters of support for Gregory to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“I tried to give my two cents to the league and what I think is best for Randy,” Crawford said Wednesday. “I think it’s best he’s back in the locker room, he’s back around us. I think it will be good for him, and it’ll be good for us.”

Gregory hasn’t played since the regular-season finale in 2016. The league suspended Gregory on January 6, 2017, for at least a year for violating its substance abuse policy.

Now, Gregory hopes for a second chance from the league.

“I have been proud of Randy during this offseason,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “I’m very aware of how hard he’s working to get back in the league and get back on the field. We know that his talent level. It’s concerning that he needs to be in a team environment and needs to be a part of the regime of preparing to actually compete, and so all of that will be a challenge for him, but very doable.

“I know him to be of the character and the kind of individual that is very capable of not only competing and overcoming the fact that he hadn’t played this past year. I think he’s capable of that. But I don’t want to be presumptuous in any way whether or not he’s going to qualify to be reinstated.”

Gregory has 20 tackles and a sack in 14 games since the Cowboys made him a second-round pick.

20 responses to “Randy Gregory expected to file for reinstatement next week

  2. At least you havent heard his name since he’s been out of the league…that’s actually a good thing.

  4. If Josh Gordon can get reinstated, then no reason Gregory can’t be reinstated. Gordon was a train wreck compared to Gregory.

  5. Gotta give it to Randy, from all accounts I have read, he’s battled his demons and did not take a shortcut in his rehab. Now he just needs a chance to showcase the talent he has flashed since being drafted.

  7. If he ‘needs’ to be in a team environment then how did he survive the year and is doing great? Wouldn’t it have been better to say “This young man bottomed out, sought help, dug deep inside himself and is now ready to be an NFL player.”

    The whole’He needs us’ is crap. He wants to earn a living and he did all the right things to be able to do so, absent of the Cowboy org.

    Jerry is his own worst enemy. I root for people. Gregory didn’t hit a girl or all the other bad things in the world that we see. He had a substance abuse problem (I forgot which, if it’s weed then it’s really stupid to be gone a year in the first place) and now he deserves another chance. Because of HIM, not you Jerry.

    You actually need each other. You need his talent and he needs employment.

  8. So I don’t know what substance he was abusing, but if I recall he failed like 7 tests. That’s a finger to the league and basically telling them to shove it. Part of me thinks that he was suspended as much for that as he was the substance itself. Under normal circumstances I wouldn’t care if he was smoking weed – the league needs to get out of the Dark Ages on that one. But thumbing your nose at your employer? Yeah I wouldn’t be so anxious to take him back.

  9. He hasn’t failed a drug test in over two years he clearly is trying to beat an addiction these are the type of stories the NFL needs more of and less of the Michael Bennett assaulting the handicapped stuff

  12. Good luck, Randy. You deserve another chance, but don’t waste it. You have hopefully grown up since the suspension, and you could be a force on the field with diligent effort and work. You have the tools, but haven’t had the discipline in the past, but that was then.

    A new chapter for you, kid. Make it count.

  14. If he is following the 12 steps, then his need to be in a locker room may be real. He needs to make amends. However, locker rooms have lots of drugs. Clean break from your old bad life is also part of it. I hope he is wise enough to know the difference.

  15. I wonder if this is why Jerry stopped pursuing the Zeke Elliot case. Roger came to Jerry and said, “You give me Zeke for 6 games, I’ll give Randy Gregory back to you next year.”

  16. Another awesome Jerry Jones draft pick! At least he’s training in a state where recreational marijuana is legal…can Dallas be any more of an absolute dumpster fire?

  18. The internet truly shows some people’s character. Especially on this website. Y’all are some messed up individuals. This guy is trying to get his life together and back on track, and some of you cannot help but to mock him. Why you’d mock and root against somebody trying to beat addiction just because of the team/owner they play for is beyond me. Just pure evil.

    As someone who comes from a family that’s been wrecked by addiction (not myself personally), keep it up, Randy. You can beat this. Don’t you ever feel like you can’t make yourself right again. One day at a time, brother. My grandfather beat alcoholism and became a great man in the latter half of his life. He and many others took on the father role in my life and is the reason I didn’t go down the same path (thanks, Gramps); and I helped my siblings not do the same (stay in school or work hard in your profession). My uncle beat drug use and became a pastor, and now helps others beat their addiction and get through their hardships. And my father is beating an opiate addiction, been completely clean the last 2 years and started a very successful homeless shelter and rehabilitation center for recently released convicts to keep them off the streets. He’s leading an official apprenticeship program to teach them the job and life skills they need to be contributing members of society. Many of these individuals have mental illness and families who have abandoned them. But there are people who do not give up. I’m one of those people. My family should’ve cut my father out of our lives years ago. I finally led the intervention (nothing like kicking your own dad out and making his own mom get a restraining order against him), he hit rock bottom, and he’s come back home to his family a better man. Just cause we cut him out doesn’t mean we wouldn’t welcome him back with open arms and support if he truly was making strides to better himself. I’ve gotten to know him the last 2 years and I can honestly say my grandparents, and his brothers are the happiest I’ve ever seen them in my 26 years. He may have missed out on my first 24, but love trumps all. Fear, ignorance, and those who wish ill will towards others will not.

    Stay classy PFT commenters.

  19. sportoficionado says:
    May 9, 2018 at 10:23 pm
    Gotta give it to Randy, from all accounts I have read, he’s battled his demons and did not take a shortcut in his rehab. Now he just needs a chance to showcase the talent he has flashed since being drafted

    ////////////////////////

    “Battled his demons” LOL. It’s pot, it’s not addictive, he just likes being high.

