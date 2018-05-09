Ra’Shede Hageman works out for Patriots

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman was placed on the Comissioner’s Exempt List last September due to a domestic violence incident and remained out of the league all year after the Falcons released him a couple of days later.

Hageman would eventually be given and serve a six-game suspension while a free agent. Now he’s trying to get his career going again.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hageman met with the Patriots. It’s the first known meeting that Hageman’s had this offseason and it comes with the team that Hageman faced in Super Bowl LI, which was his last non-exhibition game with Atlanta.

Hageman was a second-round pick in 2014. He had 62 tackles and four sacks in 44 games for the Falcons over his first three seasons in the league.