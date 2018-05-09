Ravens open cap space by restructuring Tony Jefferson’s contract

Getty Images

The Ravens have 12 players to sign from their 2018 draft class and they opened some cap space to help with that and any other roster-building efforts by adjusting the contract of one of their current players.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Ravens have restructured safety Tony Jefferson‘s deal. They took $5 million of his $6 million and converted it to a signing bonus in a move that cleared $3.33 million in cap space for the year to come.

Jefferson’s salary for 2018 was already fully guaranteed, so the move simply moves up the time he gets his money. He’s signed for two more years with non-guaranteed base salaries of $8 and $7 million.

The NFLPA’s most recent update on the salary cap has the Ravens with just over $8.7 million in space for 2018.