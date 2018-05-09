Report: Peyton Manning considering offer to join Panthers ownership group

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2018, 6:17 PM EDT
A guy who spent plenty of time in North Carolina in connection with his playing career could be spending plenty more time there as part of his post-playing activities.

Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports that future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is considering an offer to become part of the potential Panthers ownership group led by billionaire Ben Navarro.

Yes, the Panthers. The last team Manning ever faced, beating them for a walk-off Super Bowl in.

It’s the latest opportunity that has been presented to Manning since retiring from the NFL more than two years ago. He has consistently rejected overtures and opportunities to do something other than pitch products and live life, but many believe he’ll eventually resurface as a member of an ownership group.

While playing, Manning often worked out at Duke University in Durham. The city became a location of major interest in 2012, as teams were lining up to sign the then-free agent.

The question likely will be whether Navarro offers the still-free agent executive a chance to not just be involved in owning the team but to run the show. With Manning, there’s no part-time, half-assed move. If he’s in, he’s all in. And if the offer is anything less than a chance to own equity coupled with a charge to run the franchise, it’s hard to imagine Peyton being interested.

Why should he be? Whether it’s Navarro or someone else, eventually an owner will give Peyton the power to write his own ticket, and he will.

