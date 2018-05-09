Report: Saints don’t plan to sign veteran running back

Getty Images

Saints running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season and the team is short on experienced depth behind Alvin Kamara, but they are reportedly not in the market for a veteran running back right now.

Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports that the team does not plan to sign a running back as a result of Ingram’s ban.

The Saints currently have Daniel Lasco, Trey Edmunds, Jonathan Williams and sixth-round pick Boston Scott at running back behind Kamara. That group has 47 career carries between them and if the Saints do change their plans it would likely be a result of being unimpressed by the group’s work in upcoming practice sessions.

As noted on Tuesday, DeMarco Murray and one-time Saint Adrian Peterson are among the veteran options on the open market.

Ingram’s attorney released a statement on Wednesday saying he was waiting for the full report from the arbitrator who denied his appeal and that they “will explore what further options are needed” once it comes in.