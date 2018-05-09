Saints players still digesting Mark Ingram suspension, eager for his return

Getty Images

Saints players have had only a day to digest the reality that they will be without starting running back Mark Ingram for the first four games of the 2018 season.

Ingram was suspended on Tuesday after violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. He will miss games against Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Cleveland and the New York Giants. While the Saints will still have Alvin Kamara to step up in Ingram’s place for the first month, the loss of Ingram will be noticed.

“If he does have to miss games, he will be missed,” defensive end Alex Okafor said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “You can’t replace anybody like that. He’s one of the best backs in the league. He’s dynamic, huge in the run and passing game. It’s going to be hard to cope with, but if anybody could find a way to do it, it’s going to be Sean Payton and Drew Brees. I’m sure we’ll be all right.”

Ingram is coming off the best season of his seven-year career in New Orleans. He rushed for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 58 passes for 416 yards. All four marks were career-highs.

While he will be missed for the first four games, the Saints know he’ll be coming back fresh in October as well with plenty of time to make an impact on the Saints’ 2018 campaign. He will be allowed to take part in all offseason activities, training camp and preseason games as well before sitting out.

“The guy isn’t retiring or anything like that,” running back Trey Edmunds said. “He’s going to be back and we’re excited and we’re ready for him.”