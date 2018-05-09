Terrell McClain fits Cowboys’ scheme, but he also has 49ers, Dolphins’ interest

Getty Images

Terrell McClain visited the 49ers and Dolphins already. The defensive tackle returns to familiar territory Wednesday night when he lands in Dallas-Fort Worth for dinner with the Cowboys’ brass followed by a visit to the team facility Thursday.

“Obviously, we know him well,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s been in our system. He’s someone we like very much as a person. We think he can help us as a player. There’s a business side to all these decisions on both sides — for our team and also for him. But we just want to spend some time with him. We really like him as a guy. He can help our team.”

McClain had his best season in 2016 with the Cowboys, starting a career-high 15 games. He made 40 tackles and 2.5 sacks. It earned him a four-year, $21 million deal with Washington, but McClain was not a fit in the 3-4 scheme. Washington cut him after two starts, 20 tackles and one season.

Now, he’s looking to get back home in a defense that fits him.

“Certainly, he’s a guy we had some success with,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “Rod [Marinelli] certainly thinks he fits well in his scheme. We came off a 13-win season [in 2016], and he put a lot of good plays on tape and got paid accordingly in Washington, so we’ll see. He certainly thrived in this scheme, and we’re certainly interested or we wouldn’t have him coming in.”