Texans hire C.J. Leak as assistant director of pro scouting

Getty Images

The Texans are hiring C.J. Leak as their assistant director of pro scouting, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Leak spent the past two seasons with the Saints. New Orleans lost scouting assistant Greg Castillo to Kansas City, the Chiefs announced earlier Wednesday.

Leak previously spent eight seasons with the Bills.

The Texans, with a new General Manager in Brian Gaine, dismissed assistant general manager Jimmy Raye III, director of college scouting Jon Carr, assistant director of college scouting Mike Martin, college scouting coordinator Matt Jansen and college scout Seth Turner after the draft.