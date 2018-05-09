Wade Phillips: They say I’m old, but it doesn’t get old to me

Getty Images

Wade Phillips has seen a lot in his more than 40 years coaching in the NFL. Phillips, 70, has coached in the NFL longer than Sean McVay, 32, has been alive.

Phillips enters his second season with the Rams, the 10th team he has coached for since beginning his career under his father, Bum Phillips, in 1976.

“They say I’m old, but it doesn’t get old to me,” Phillips told Myles Simmons of the team website. “I’m looking forward to it.”

The Rams went 11-5 in McVay and Phillips’ first season, a seven-game improvement from 2016. But the season ended in disappointment in the postseason.

They added defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and cornerbacks Sam Shields, Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters among others this offseason in what looks like a dominant defense.

“I think we have a great opportunity here,” Phillips said. “We took a big step forward last year. I don’t know if everyone realizes how big of a step it was, but it was a big step forward last year, and we’re looking forward to this year.”

Phillips won his first Super Bowl as defensive coordinator of the Broncos in 2015. He hopes for his second this season with the Rams.