Washington parts ways with Scott Campbell

Getty Images

Teams routinely make changes to the front office after the draft. In Washington, a man who has survived through a variety of regimes is leaving.

Per a league source, Washington has parted ways with Scott Campbell, who served most recently was Senior Personnel Executive. Hired back in 2001 as Director of College Scouting, he became Pro Personnel Director from 2002 through 2005. He returned to the college scouting job in 2006, becoming the Director of Player Personnel in 2008. Campbell remained the team’s Director of Player Personnel until 2015, when he once again became the Director of College Scouting.

The son of former Falcons coach Marion Campbell, Scott Campbell took a job with Atlanta in 1987, remaining with the team in a variety of roles until leaving for the Chiefs in 1997 and later becoming Director of Player Personnel in Chicago for 2000.

Campbell’s bio at Washington’s website touts his role in selecting the team’s “highly acclaimed 2017 draft class” that “garnered near-universal acclaim.” The description of Campbell’s time with the team also champions picks made in other recent drafts.

It wasn’t enough to keep Campbell around for another year, ending his 17-season run in Washington and putting him in play for employment elsewhere.