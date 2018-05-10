49ers pick Mike Person from group of linemen at workout

Getty Images

The 49ers are still in the process of building the offensive line which will protect their franchise quarterback, and they brought back a familiar face yesterday.

The team announced the addition of journeyman guard Mike Person for a second stint there.

Person was originally a seventh-round pick in 2011, and has been with the Colts, Seahawks, Rams, Falcons, Chiefs, and Colts again before returning to his roots. His stint with the Falcons coincided with coach Kyle Shanahan’s time there as offensive coordinator.

Via Field Yates of ESPN, he emerged from a workout which also included Oday Aboushi, Josh LeRibeus, and Brian Schwenke, which gives an idea of what’s out there at the moment.

The 49ers used their first-round pick on tackle Mike McGlinchey, then traded right tackle Trent Brown to the 49ers. They also spent money on center Weston Richburg, and have otherwise shuffled the deck up front, bringing in former first-rounder Jonathan Cooper and cutting guard Zane Beadles.