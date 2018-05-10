49ers pick Mike Person from group of linemen at workout

May 10, 2018
The 49ers are still in the process of building the offensive line which will protect their franchise quarterback, and they brought back a familiar face yesterday.

The team announced the addition of journeyman guard Mike Person for a second stint there.

Person was originally a seventh-round pick in 2011, and has been with the Colts, Seahawks, Rams, Falcons, Chiefs, and Colts again before returning to his roots. His stint with the Falcons coincided with coach Kyle Shanahan’s time there as offensive coordinator.

Via Field Yates of ESPN, he emerged from a workout which also included Oday Aboushi, Josh LeRibeus, and Brian Schwenke, which gives an idea of what’s out there at the moment.

The 49ers used their first-round pick on tackle Mike McGlinchey, then traded right tackle Trent Brown to the 49ers. They also spent money on center Weston Richburg, and have otherwise shuffled the deck up front, bringing in former first-rounder Jonathan Cooper and cutting guard Zane Beadles.

  1. That interior Offensive Line is going to be really weak with two draft busts starting at Offensive-Guard and new rookie RT Mike McGlinchey is definitely going to take his lumps while he develops & will struggle as a rookie given the pass rushers he will see this year especially in the division. Against Arizona along he will have to block edge rushers Chandler Jones, Markus Golden & rotational 3rd pass rusher Benson Mayowa as well as much improved 1st round pick extremely athletic Hasson Reddick who will play that WLB role in their base defense but will also come off the edge at times which he is very good at excelling as a pass rusher as a rookie.

  2. The line was so bad last year. Can only go up. It goes to show you the difference in QB’s as Jimmy has a quick release and the line looked serviceable with Jimmy under center compared to CJ or Hoyer.

