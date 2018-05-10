Adrian Peterson “fully healthy,” waiting for a chance

Getty Images

Free agent Adrian Peterson wants a chance, and the running back wants the Saints to know he would “definitely listen” if they called after Mark Ingram‘s suspension.

Peterson told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that he is “fully healthy,” with three doctors having cleared him following his season-ending neck injury.

Peterson has posted workout videos on social media, hoping they will help him get a job.

Peterson, 33, has played only 13 games over the past two seasons. He has 541 carries the past four seasons, gaining 2,161 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In his career, Peterson has 12,276 yards and 99 touchdowns.