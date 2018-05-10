An unfiltered, unedited, unbelievable hour with Chris Simms

Getty Images

I’ve been working with Chris Simms for nearly a year now, and we get along very well. But apart from the two hours we spend three days per week on PFT Live, we don’t really have many direct interactions. Yes, we exchange plenty of text messages, but we don’t hang out and shoot the breeze or get on the phone and just talk.

Today, we did. For an hour. And we talked like a couple of friends who didn’t realize the call was being recorded. Although we knew the call was being recorded. And now you get to hear it.

The language is at times a little raw and the topics are very real, so keep the kids out of the room. Unless you want them to be introduced to certain profane words and/or names of marijuana strains.

There also are plenty of stories about his time in the NFL, including one that includes the sudden appearance of boiling hot soup.

