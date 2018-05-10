Bears sign six draft picks, including James Daniels, Anthony Miller

Getty Images

The Bears announced they signed six draft picks Thursday.

They got second-round picks James Daniels and Anthony Miller, fourth-round pick Joel Iyiegbuniwe, fifth-round pick Bilal Nichols, sixth-round pick Kylie Fitts and seventh rounder Javon Wims under contract.

Daniels, an offensive lineman from Iowa, was a 2017 honorable mention All-Big Ten selection while starting the final 12 games.

Miller, a wide receiver from Memphis, played in 38 career games, recording 238 catches for 3,590 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Iyiegbuniwe, a linebacker from Western Kentucky, was a 2017 All-Conference USA performer after leading the team with 117 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss.

Nichols, a defensive lineman from Delaware, played 44 career games with 21 starts and made 104 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Fitts, a linebacker from Utah, played in 25 games with 23 starts for the Utes.

Wims, a receiver from Georgia, started 14 of 15 games last season and was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver with 45 catches for 720 yards and seven touchdowns.