Bill Belichick throws support behind Matt Patricia

Getty Images

New England coach Bill Belichick released a statement Thursday. He offered his support to Matt Patricia and said the Patriots were unaware of Patricia’s indictment from 1996 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

The case was dismissed in January 1997, because the alleged victim did “not feel she can face the pressures or stress of a trial,” and Patricia professed his innocence in a press conference earlier Thursday.

“The New England Patriots were not aware of the matter which recently came to light,” Belichick said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “For 14 years in our organization, Matt conducted himself with great integrity and is known to be an outstanding coach, person and family man. We have always been confident in Matt’s character and recommended him highly to become the head coach of the Detroit Lions.”