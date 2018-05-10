Bills sign four draft picks, including Ray-Ray McCloud

Getty Images

The Bills have half their draft class under contract, signing fifth-round picks Wyatt Teller and Siran Neal, sixth-round pick Ray-Ray McCloud and seventh-round draft choice Austin Proehl to four-year deals Thursday.

First-round picks Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds, third-round pick Harrison Phillips and fourth-round pick Taron Johnson remain unsigned.

Teller, an offensive lineman at Virginia Tech, will compete for starting job at guard.

McCloud was a utility player at Clemson.

Neal, who played linebacker, safety and cornerback at Jacksonville State, is expected to line up at safety in the Bills’ rookie minicamp this weekend.

Proehl, who played receiver at North Carolina, is a slot receiver candidate with the Bills.