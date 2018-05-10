Broncos get seven draft picks under contract, including Courtland Sutton

Getty Images

The Broncos have seven of their 10 draft picks under contract, according to Mike Klis of 9News. It leaves only first-rounder Bradley Chubb and third-rounders Royce Freeman and Isaac Yiadom unsigned.

Denver agreed to terms with second-round receiver Courtland Sutton, fourth-round linebacker Josey Jewell, fourth-round receiver DaeSean Hamilton, fifth-round tight end Troy Fumagalli, sixth-round guard Sam Jones, fifth-round linebacker Keishawn Bierria and seventh-round running back David Williams.

Sutton was the 40th overall choice.

He made 195 catches for 3,220 yards and 31 receiving touchdowns in his career at SMU.