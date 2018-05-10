Buccaneers agree to terms with three picks

Getty Images

The Buccaneers got the ball rolling on signing their draft picks with fifth-round wide receiver Justin Watson on Wednesday and they got three more deals done on Thursday.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the team has also agreed to terms on four-year deals with second-round cornerback M.J. Stewart, fourth-round safety Jordan Whitehead and sixth-round linebacker Jack Cichy.

Stewart was a three-year starter at North Carolina should join fellow second-round pick Carlton Davis in a push for early playing time at cornerback in Tampa. Whitehead also picked up a lot of starting experience at Pitt while Cichy was productive while healthy at Wisconsin, although injuries limited him to just 20 games over four years in Madison.

The deals leave the Buccaneers with four other picks to sign, including first-rounder Vita Vea.