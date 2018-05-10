Cardinals cut running back Bronson Hill to make room for Derrick Coleman

Getty Images

The Cardinals officially signed fullback Derrick Coleman, requiring them to make a corresponding roster move.

To make room, Arizona cut running back Bronson Hill.

Hill, 25, played two games for the Cardinals last season. He originally joined the Cardinals’ practice squad last November 20 and earned a promotion to the 53-player roster nine days later.

In three games with the Jaguars in 2016, Hill had two carries for 11 yards.

He spent the 2017 preseason with the Vikings and was on Minnesota’s practice squad early last season.

Hill entered the league with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He also has spent time on the practice squads of the Bears, Dolphins and Saints.